Charles Benjamin Bartley’s New Book “The Four Little Christmas Trees” is a Charming Story of Four Trees Who Dream of Becoming Beautiful Christmas Decorations
New York, NY, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Charles Benjamin Bartley, a member of the Dramatists Guild of America, has completed his most recent book “The Four Little Christmas Trees”: an enchanting story that follows the journey of four little Christmas trees, each with its own unique qualities and dreams as they grow up in anticipation of the holiday season.
“In a magical forest, four little Christmas trees wait and hope as they grow up,” writes Bartley. “Each tree is special in its own way, but only one is destined to become the most beautiful Christmas tree in the world.”
Published by Fulton Books, Charles Benjamin Bartley’s book is more than just a holiday story; it’s a timeless tale that will resonate with readers of all ages, encouraging them to embrace their uniqueness and cherish the magic of Christmas.
This beautifully illustrated tale is not only a celebration of Christmas but also a heartfelt reminder of the importance of individuality and the beauty that comes from being different. Children and families alike will be captivated by the trees’ hopes and dreams, learning valuable lessons about self-acceptance and the true meaning of beauty.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Four Little Christmas Trees” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
