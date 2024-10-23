Extremis Publishing Announces the Final Volume in a Groundbreaking Book Series on Christmas Cinema
A Festive Publishing Event Ten Years in the Making by Pop Culture Author Dr. Thomas A. Christie.
Stirling, United Kingdom, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Extremis Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of "A Seriously Groovy Movie Christmas," the much-anticipated conclusion to Dr Thomas A. Christie’s acclaimed multi-volume series on the history of Christmas cinema. The book will be available from Thursday 31st October 2024.
This landmark series, believed to be the first of its kind, offers a comprehensive exploration of Christmas movies across the twentieth century. With over 500,000 words dedicated to the subject, the series has become a definitive resource for film historians and Christmas movie enthusiasts alike. "A Seriously Groovy Movie Christmas" focuses on the vibrant and transformative decades of the 1960s and 1970s, a period marked by both experimental and traditional approaches to festive film-making.
Dr Christie, an established film historian and pop culture author, delves into the rich cinematic history of this era, where innovation in storytelling and film techniques collided with the timeless themes of Christmas. From quirky, countercultural productions to beloved holiday classics, "A Seriously Groovy Movie Christmas" provides readers with an in-depth look at the diverse range of films that captured the holiday spirit in ways that were both nostalgic and forward-thinking.
"The Christmas movies of the 1960s and '70s are among the most intriguing and stylistically challenging in the history of the genre," Christie explains. "These turbulent decades contained some truly memorable films, but also presented some which were unusual, eccentric and unlikely to have emerged at any other time. With so many distinctive features, it seemed like the perfect period to wrap up my history of the genre in the twentieth century."
Dr. Thomas A. Christie is an internationally recognised author and film historian, known for his extensive research and publications on cinema and cultural history. His previous works have explored a variety of topics in the world of entertainment, earning him a reputation for insightful, engaging and meticulously researched writing.
This final volume in the series promises to be an engaging and insightful journey into the heart of festive cinema, celebrating the legacy of films that have continued to shape the Christmas movie genre. Along with earlier volumes which include "The Golden Age of Christmas Movies," "A Righteously Awesome Eighties Christmas" and "A Totally Bodacious Nineties Christmas," Dr Christie’s comprehensive series has been widely praised for its scholarly depth, accessibility, and passion for the subject, making "A Seriously Groovy Movie Christmas" a fitting conclusion to a body of work that has significantly contributed to film studies and popular culture discourse.
"A Seriously Groovy Movie Christmas" is published by Extremis Publishing and will be available from all good bookshops and online retailers from 31st October 2024. Extremis Publishing is an award-winning independent publisher based in Stirling, Scotland, specialising in unique and thought-provoking books that explore a wide range of subjects in the arts, culture, media and history.
