Protectorus LLC Announces Ultra Cyber Guardian, a Full Security Product
Protectorus LLC announces Ultra Cyber Guardian, a full security product that also provides encryption of your proprietary data.
Seabrook Island, SC, October 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Protectorus LLC announces the release of their product Ultra Cyber Guardian, which provides security and database encryption that is easy to implement and very affordable. Ultra Cyber Guardian provides complete protection from hackers because in addition to the standard security features, it encrypts your application database using asymmetric encryption and randomized key generation. If a hacker is able to bypass all your other security measures they will be defeated by an encrypted database. Data exposure occurs when hackers bypass your security and go right to the database, but if you are using Ultra Cyber Guardian the data will be unreadable and look like (technical term) gobbledegook.
The product includes: The Server- Defender: This is the outer defense. The Server- Defender prevents all malicious or illegitimate requests from reaching the server. It also prevents Denial of Service (DoS) attacks, where hackers try to shut down a server by sending lots of requests, causing the server to overload.
Authentication: This acts to log in users. The Authentication system allows all forms of Authentication, including Username and Passphrase, 2- Factor Authentication, and Passwordless Authentication.
Authorization: This system determines who has access to what data. It provides a system that provides access based on a user's "attributes." This means that, for example, managers have access to managerial data, while a doctor will have access to data related to doctors. This enables us to give fine- grained access to any data.
Key (PKI) Management: The passphrases used by users to login are not the keys used to decrypt (or encrypt) the data. This is handled by keys that are assigned to the users. The key management system handles all keys the user uses. Key management is transparent to the user, so the user is unaware of the encryption.
Data Service: This is the system that handles the implementation of the API. Note: any APIs you already have do not change. Your Data Service just changes in order to access the Encryption/Decryption Library.
Encryption/Decryption Library: This performs the encryption of anything that is written to the database, and decrypts anything that is read from the database.
https://web.protectorus.net
