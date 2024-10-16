T.R. Starks’s New Book, “Emotionally Mixed: A Poetic Memoir,” is a Groundbreaking Collection of Poems That Offers Raw, Authentic Insights Into the Human Experience
Seattle, WA, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author T.R. Starks, a proud father and a disabled army veteran who studied sociology and critical race theory at the University of Arizona, has completed his most recent book, “Emotionally Mixed: A Poetic Memoir”: a powerful poetry collection that delves into the intricate layers of human emotions, weaving together themes of identity, validation, and the societal norms that shape one’s life.
“‘Emotionally Mixed’ is a poetry book that plays with the social constructs of today,” writes Starks. “There are so many emotion-filled themes within this poetry book. I provide transparency and a type of invalid validation into themes of my own life. These poems are interpersonal and meaningful.”
Published by Fulton Books, T.R. Starks’s book challenges readers to confront societal constructs and embrace their authentic selves, all while encouraging readers to embrace their vulnerabilities and find strength in their emotions. Heartfelt and deeply personal, “Emotionally Mixed” promises to resonate with anyone who has grappled with the intricacies of personal identity, making Starks’s work a universal exploration of what it means to be human in today’s world.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Emotionally Mixed: A Poetic Memoir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
