Dr. Nathan J. Johnson’s New Book “Just Call Me Jacque: An Intriguing Dog Memoir” is a Delightful Story of a Dog’s Life Narrated by a Charismatic Bichon Frise
Maple Plain, MN, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Nathan J. Johnson has completed his most recent book “Just Call Me Jacque: An Intriguing Dog Memoir”: a captivating story narrated by Jacque Cousteau-Johnson, a twelve-year-old bichon frise who shares an engaging collection of stories about his life and the canine world around him.
“Hello, I’m Jacque Cousteau-Johnson, and I’m a registered bichon frise dog,” writes Dr. Johnson. “I’m twelve years old and have spent nearly my entire life living with Nathan and Charolette Johnson in the Minneapolis, Minnesota, suburbs. I was born in northwestern Iowa. This is the first book that I’ve narrated, and I’m indebted to my owners, Nathan (Nate) and Charlotte (Shasha) Johnson. If you like dog stories, I’m certain that you will enjoy this book. Some of the stories are about me, and some are about other dogs. I’ve enjoyed narrating these stories, and I am confident that you will enjoy reading them too.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Nathan J. Johnson’s book is inspired by the love and affection the author has for the real-life Jacque, offering a heartwarming and humorous exploration of the life and adventures of a beloved pet. This charming memoir is a wonderful addition to any dog lover’s collection and is sure to bring a smile to readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Just Call Me Jacque: An Intriguing Dog Memoir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
