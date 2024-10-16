Author Daniel Marucci’s New Book "Fifty-Six: A New Novel" is a Tension-Filled Sports Drama That Tells of Love, Deceit, and the Pursuit of Greatness in Baseball

Recent release “Fifty-Six: A New Novel” from Newman Springs Publishing author Daniel Marucci takes readers on a gripping journey through the life of Vince Donato, a marginal ballplayer navigating the twilight of his career. Set against the backdrop of a New York-New Jersey Metropolitan area expansion team, Vince is tantalized by a hitting streak that could tie the legendary Joe DiMaggio’s record.