Author Max W. Justus’s New Book "Yuletide Mayhem: Book Two of the Jeremiah and Susanne Series" Follows a Family Christmas Visit to England Gone Horribly Wrong
Recent release “Yuletide Mayhem: Book Two of the Jeremiah and Susanne Series” from Newman Springs Publishing author Max W. Justus follows ten-year-old Jeremiah as he faces new challenges during a Christmas visit to England. As family dynamics unravel amid a snowstorm, dark secrets surface, and only the intervention of ghostly allies can save them from impending danger.
New York, NY, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Max W. Justus has completed his new book “Yuletide Mayhem: Book Two of the Jeremiah and Susanne Series”: a gripping sequel that thrusts readers once again into a whirlwind of family drama and suspense during a festive Christmas visit to England.
“On the last trip over the pond, Jeremiah, a ten-year-old mildly autistic kid with a pathologically good memory and an abnormal capacity to observe and catalog details, was nearly murdered,” writes Justus. “Eighteen months later, the family is again off to England, this time for a Christmas visit to the grandparents. What could possibly go wrong this time?
“For starters, Uncle Ian’s brats are name-dropping snobs. And his wife, a functional alcoholic named Evelyn, wants to become a widow. The meeting with Uncle Brian’s new squeeze has hilarious results when she thinks booze will calm her anxiety about meeting the titled family. What a mess!
“A freak snowstorm gathers all the family under one roof, which allows the psychopaths free reign. Fortunately, kindly and grateful ghosts encountered during the last visit intervene, but death still stakes a claim.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Max W. Justus’s enthralling tale delves deep into the themes of family, healing, and the lingering effects of trauma, all while delivering Justus’s signature blend of humor and suspense. As the family faces a life-or-death situation, readers will be left questioning whether they are truly safe as the story teases the next installment, “Portrait of a Wedding Party,” which promises shocking revelations.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Yuletide Mayhem: Book Two of the Jeremiah and Susanne Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“On the last trip over the pond, Jeremiah, a ten-year-old mildly autistic kid with a pathologically good memory and an abnormal capacity to observe and catalog details, was nearly murdered,” writes Justus. “Eighteen months later, the family is again off to England, this time for a Christmas visit to the grandparents. What could possibly go wrong this time?
“For starters, Uncle Ian’s brats are name-dropping snobs. And his wife, a functional alcoholic named Evelyn, wants to become a widow. The meeting with Uncle Brian’s new squeeze has hilarious results when she thinks booze will calm her anxiety about meeting the titled family. What a mess!
“A freak snowstorm gathers all the family under one roof, which allows the psychopaths free reign. Fortunately, kindly and grateful ghosts encountered during the last visit intervene, but death still stakes a claim.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Max W. Justus’s enthralling tale delves deep into the themes of family, healing, and the lingering effects of trauma, all while delivering Justus’s signature blend of humor and suspense. As the family faces a life-or-death situation, readers will be left questioning whether they are truly safe as the story teases the next installment, “Portrait of a Wedding Party,” which promises shocking revelations.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Yuletide Mayhem: Book Two of the Jeremiah and Susanne Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories