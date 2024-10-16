Author Max W. Justus’s New Book "Yuletide Mayhem: Book Two of the Jeremiah and Susanne Series" Follows a Family Christmas Visit to England Gone Horribly Wrong

Recent release “Yuletide Mayhem: Book Two of the Jeremiah and Susanne Series” from Newman Springs Publishing author Max W. Justus follows ten-year-old Jeremiah as he faces new challenges during a Christmas visit to England. As family dynamics unravel amid a snowstorm, dark secrets surface, and only the intervention of ghostly allies can save them from impending danger.