Author Alan Thompson’s New Book "Meet the Nanos" is a Riveting Tale That Centers Around Two Robot-Loving Friends Who Embark on an Epic Adventure to Save the World

Recent release “Meet the Nanos” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alan Thompson follows childhood friends Charlene and Henry as they embark on a high-stakes adventure involving robotics, friendship, and an evil plot threatening humanity. As they battle robot doubles and armies of machines, Charlene and Henry rise to become the heroes known as The Nanos.