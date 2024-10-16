Author Alan Thompson’s New Book "Meet the Nanos" is a Riveting Tale That Centers Around Two Robot-Loving Friends Who Embark on an Epic Adventure to Save the World
Recent release “Meet the Nanos” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alan Thompson follows childhood friends Charlene and Henry as they embark on a high-stakes adventure involving robotics, friendship, and an evil plot threatening humanity. As they battle robot doubles and armies of machines, Charlene and Henry rise to become the heroes known as The Nanos.
Bauxite, AR, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alan Thompson has completed his new book “Meet the Nanos”: a captivating adventure story that combines robotics, heroism, and the power of friendship as two childhood friends navigate a thrilling battle against a sinister plot that could endanger humanity.
“‘Meet the Nanos’ stars Charlene and Henry, two childhood friends who find themselves bonding over a mutual love of robotics that leads them up against an evil plot that could spell the end of humanity,” writes Thompson. “Battling robot doubles and armies of machines, follow along to see the rise of two heroes that will become known as The Nanos!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alan Thompson’s engaging tale blends excitement, technology, and themes of friendship, making it an engaging read for audiences of all ages. With thrilling battles and colorful artwork to help bring Thompson’s story to life, “Meet the Nanos” is sure to capture the imaginations of readers while inspiring them with its message of courage and innovation.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Meet the Nanos” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“‘Meet the Nanos’ stars Charlene and Henry, two childhood friends who find themselves bonding over a mutual love of robotics that leads them up against an evil plot that could spell the end of humanity,” writes Thompson. “Battling robot doubles and armies of machines, follow along to see the rise of two heroes that will become known as The Nanos!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alan Thompson’s engaging tale blends excitement, technology, and themes of friendship, making it an engaging read for audiences of all ages. With thrilling battles and colorful artwork to help bring Thompson’s story to life, “Meet the Nanos” is sure to capture the imaginations of readers while inspiring them with its message of courage and innovation.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Meet the Nanos” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories