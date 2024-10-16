Author Ed Sims’s New Book, "Green Marble," is a Heartfelt Journey Through Small-Town Life in 1950s Indiana That Captures the Essence of Friendship and Resilience
Recent release “Green Marble” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ed Sims tells the story of two boys from vastly different backgrounds who forge an unbreakable bond through their shared love of basketball. Set in the small town of Spencer, Indiana, “Green Marble” explores themes of loyalty and community to paint a vivid portrait of a town coming together in the face of adversity.
Mission, TX, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ed Sims, an Indiana native who began writing as a hobby in 2000, has completed his new book “Green Marble”: a poignant coming-of-age story set in a small town in Indiana that explores the transformative power of friendship, loyalty, and the collective resilience of a community healing from the devastating aftermath of World War II.
“Set in a small town of Spencer, Indiana in the fifties, Chris and John, who were from totally different backgrounds, found their common interest in basketball,” writes Sims. “After an episode on the blacktop court behind the school, John came to the defense of his friend Chris who made a vow that, no matter what, he would always be there for John.
“‘Green Marble’ is not just a story about friendship, but of unconditional loyalty as the boys’ lives intertwine throughout their high school years.
“It’s a story about a small town and its townsfolks struggling together to build new lives after World War II; how their hearts were torn, and how they came together after a terrible disaster left many loved ones dead; about a man whose love and dedication for the boys he coached; a story about crime and the local law enforcement; about young love; and, of course, basketball.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ed Sims’s enthralling novel is perfect for anyone who cherishes stories of friendship, loyalty, and the spirit of small-town life. With his engaging storytelling and vivid characterizations, Ed Sims invites readers to reflect on the bonds of friendship that transcend differences and the resilience of communities in times of crisis.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Green Marble” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
