Author Ed Sims’s New Book, "Green Marble," is a Heartfelt Journey Through Small-Town Life in 1950s Indiana That Captures the Essence of Friendship and Resilience

Recent release “Green Marble” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ed Sims tells the story of two boys from vastly different backgrounds who forge an unbreakable bond through their shared love of basketball. Set in the small town of Spencer, Indiana, “Green Marble” explores themes of loyalty and community to paint a vivid portrait of a town coming together in the face of adversity.