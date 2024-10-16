Author Vern Seefeldt’s New Book, "Kill the Indian, Save the Child," is a Powerful Novel That Sheds Light on the Residential School Tragedy of Agoni Blue Cloud

Recent release “Kill the Indian, Save the Child: The Residential School Tragedy of Agoni Blue Cloud” from Newman Springs Publishing author Vern Seefeldt confronts the dark legacy of Canada’s Residential School System, exploring the traumatic history of Indigenous children through historical fiction and challenging readers to reflect on the painful realities of assimilation and cultural genocide.