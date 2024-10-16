Author Vern Seefeldt’s New Book, "Kill the Indian, Save the Child," is a Powerful Novel That Sheds Light on the Residential School Tragedy of Agoni Blue Cloud
Recent release “Kill the Indian, Save the Child: The Residential School Tragedy of Agoni Blue Cloud” from Newman Springs Publishing author Vern Seefeldt confronts the dark legacy of Canada’s Residential School System, exploring the traumatic history of Indigenous children through historical fiction and challenging readers to reflect on the painful realities of assimilation and cultural genocide.
East Lansing, MI, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Vern Seefeldt, a distinguished professor emeritus at Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan who was deployed to the historical division of the US Army, has completed his new book, “Kill the Indian, Save the Child: The Residential School Tragedy of Agoni Blue Cloud”: a compelling work of historical fiction that delves into the harrowing legacy of Canada’s Residential School System as a form of forced assimilation for Indigenous children.
Author Vern Seefeldt graduated as salutatorian from Lena High School and earned ten varsity letters before attending La Crosse State College (now the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse) on an academic scholarship, majoring in biological science and physical education. After serving in the U.S. Army's Historical Division in Karlsruhe, Germany, where he interpreted World War II strategies and worked with Oberst General Franz Halder, he returned to Madison to earn a PhD from the University of Wisconsin. Vern's career at Michigan State University spanned nearly three decades, focusing on child development and youth sports, and included international lectures. He received numerous accolades, including the Hetherington Award from the National Academy of Kinesiology. His family includes a daughter Lynne, son-in-law Jesse, son John, daughter-in-law Karen, granddaughter Kayla, and grandson Ross.
“‘Genocide’ is the word Pope Francis used on July 20, 2022, to describe the 150-year history of Canada’s involvement in the Residential Boarding School System,” writes Seefeldt. “Modeled after the Carlisle Industrial School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, which closed in 1918 due to substandard evaluations, residential schools in Canada continued to expand, reaching their summit of eighty schools in 1930, years after similar industrial schools in the United States were implementing day schools on reservations.
“Residential schools in Canada, originally conceived by governmental officials and religious leaders as an efficient way to assimilate Indigenous children into civilized society, were a national failure in both their secular goals and attempts to convert conscripted enrollees to Christendom. During their existence in Canada, an estimated 150,000 indigenous children were deployed to government-funded schools; an estimated six thousand children died while in the custody of educators who imposed a militaristic lifestyle as an effective vehicle of transformation.
“This narrative is a work of historical fiction, following the reactive lifestyles of First Nations people forced to adjust their existence to meet governmental regulations regarding land ownership and children’s education. Immersed in the concept of ‘Manifest Destiny,’ pioneers from Europe continued to impose a foreign existence on local inhabitants who had, for centuries, demonstrated their ability to subsist and survive with nature’s provisions. History records a solution of compromise, where both groups achieved harmony through coexistence.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Vern Seefeldt’s thought-provoking tale captures the struggles and resilience of Indigenous peoples, serving as an invitation for readers to engage with a painful yet essential chapter of Canada’s past. Compelling and eye-opening, “Kill the Indian, Save the Child” emphasizes the need for acknowledgment and understanding as crucial steps toward healing and reconciliation.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Kill the Indian, Save the Child: The Residential School Tragedy of Agoni Blue Cloud" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
