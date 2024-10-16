Author Chrysa Matsouka’s New Book, “Alien Breed,” is a Powerful and Engaging Call to Action for Readers to Recognize and Uplift Women in the Face of Global Oppression
Recent release “Alien Breed” from Covenant Books author Chrysa Matsouka shines a light on the millions of women worldwide who endure oppression, abuse, and violence. Through a poignant exploration of cultural barriers and gender inequality, Matsouka argues for the recognition of women's value as vital members of society, urging readers to acknowledge the need for change.
New York, NY, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Chrysa Matsouka, a native of Central Greece who holds a degree in education and has worked for thirty years teaching at a high school, has completed her new book, “Alien Breed”: a thought-provoking exploration of the systemic oppression faced by women around the globe that delves into the harsh realities of life for countless women who are denied basic human rights and relegated to lives of servitude.
“There are millions of women throughout the world who live under oppression, abuse, and violence,” writes Matsouka. “They are servants to the men in their families and enjoy very few privileges as responsible citizens in their society. They make very few decisions, and they live under the cultural barrier that diminishes them as individuals or productive members of our world. For many of them, there is very little hope for improvement for a better life. They live and die subjugated by men who believe females are inferior species, born to serve man, and therefore are destined to carry out a life of servitude as second-class people who are denied basic human privileges that men have acquired from their fathers.
“We must acknowledge the fact that women and men are different, without the factor of the superiority of one over the other. When an entire culture subjugates its women, it is destined to stay at a nonprogressive state without significant development in its society. Women are a valuable resource in a society. If we deny that resource to ourselves, then we deny the quest for improvement for freedom and peace.
“It is the worth of the individual that should be considered to place each person in the right place, where he or she can be of benefit to the culture and society in which he or she lives. No man has the right to subjugate another. The value of life is precious for every man, woman, and child. All must work together and cooperate on the principle based on self-respect.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Chrysa Matsouka’s new book is a call to action that encourages readers to reflect on their beliefs and advocate for equality and justice in their communities. With its powerful message, Matsouka’s work is poised to inspire change and foster dialogue around the rights of women globally, making “Alien Breed” an essential read for anyone committed to understanding and addressing gender inequality.
Readers can purchase “Alien Breed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“There are millions of women throughout the world who live under oppression, abuse, and violence,” writes Matsouka. “They are servants to the men in their families and enjoy very few privileges as responsible citizens in their society. They make very few decisions, and they live under the cultural barrier that diminishes them as individuals or productive members of our world. For many of them, there is very little hope for improvement for a better life. They live and die subjugated by men who believe females are inferior species, born to serve man, and therefore are destined to carry out a life of servitude as second-class people who are denied basic human privileges that men have acquired from their fathers.
“We must acknowledge the fact that women and men are different, without the factor of the superiority of one over the other. When an entire culture subjugates its women, it is destined to stay at a nonprogressive state without significant development in its society. Women are a valuable resource in a society. If we deny that resource to ourselves, then we deny the quest for improvement for freedom and peace.
“It is the worth of the individual that should be considered to place each person in the right place, where he or she can be of benefit to the culture and society in which he or she lives. No man has the right to subjugate another. The value of life is precious for every man, woman, and child. All must work together and cooperate on the principle based on self-respect.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Chrysa Matsouka’s new book is a call to action that encourages readers to reflect on their beliefs and advocate for equality and justice in their communities. With its powerful message, Matsouka’s work is poised to inspire change and foster dialogue around the rights of women globally, making “Alien Breed” an essential read for anyone committed to understanding and addressing gender inequality.
Readers can purchase “Alien Breed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories