Author Chrysa Matsouka’s New Book, “Alien Breed,” is a Powerful and Engaging Call to Action for Readers to Recognize and Uplift Women in the Face of Global Oppression

Recent release “Alien Breed” from Covenant Books author Chrysa Matsouka shines a light on the millions of women worldwide who endure oppression, abuse, and violence. Through a poignant exploration of cultural barriers and gender inequality, Matsouka argues for the recognition of women's value as vital members of society, urging readers to acknowledge the need for change.