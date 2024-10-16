Author Dorothy Grace’s New Book, “Henry Saves His Father: A WWII Story,” Follows the Thrilling Adventures of a Young Boy’s Unrelenting Search for His Missing Father

Recent release “Henry Saves His Father: A WWII Story” from Covenant Books author Dorothy Grace is a compelling tale that follows young Henry and his friend Luc as they embark on a perilous journey to war-torn France in search of Henry’s missing father. Set against the backdrop of WWII, the story promises adventure, bravery, and heartwarming friendship.