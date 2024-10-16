Author Dorothy Grace’s New Book, “Henry Saves His Father: A WWII Story,” Follows the Thrilling Adventures of a Young Boy’s Unrelenting Search for His Missing Father
Recent release “Henry Saves His Father: A WWII Story” from Covenant Books author Dorothy Grace is a compelling tale that follows young Henry and his friend Luc as they embark on a perilous journey to war-torn France in search of Henry’s missing father. Set against the backdrop of WWII, the story promises adventure, bravery, and heartwarming friendship.
New York, NY, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dorothy Grace, who lives a few miles from Lake Michigan with her husband and enjoys walking and cycling, as well as spending time with her children and grandchildren, has completed her new book, “Henry Saves His Father: A WWII Story”: a riveting tale that continues the adventures of Henry, offering young readers an immersive experience in the trials and triumphs of World War II.
Dorothy writes, “Henry convinces his friend Luc to run away with him to war-torn France to look for his dad, who was lost there in the summer of 1941, before the war became a world war. Will they find him?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dorothy Grace’s new book explores themes of courage, perseverance, and the emotional strength required to navigate the complexities of wartime challenges. With its gripping plot and heartfelt moments, “Henry Saves His Father: A WWII Story” is designed to inspire young readers and spark their interest in history while providing an entertaining and meaningful reading experience.
Readers can purchase “Henry Saves His Father: A WWII Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Dorothy writes, “Henry convinces his friend Luc to run away with him to war-torn France to look for his dad, who was lost there in the summer of 1941, before the war became a world war. Will they find him?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dorothy Grace’s new book explores themes of courage, perseverance, and the emotional strength required to navigate the complexities of wartime challenges. With its gripping plot and heartfelt moments, “Henry Saves His Father: A WWII Story” is designed to inspire young readers and spark their interest in history while providing an entertaining and meaningful reading experience.
Readers can purchase “Henry Saves His Father: A WWII Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories