Author Sarah Middleton’s New Book "‘Twas A Night Like No Other" is a Heartwarming Take on the Nativity Story That Draws on Different Elements of the Christmas Traditions

Recent release ‘Twas A Night Like No Other from Covenant Books author Sarah Middleton and illustrator Gary Middleton offers a charming retelling of the birth of Jesus, told by a surprise storyteller. This enchanting book blends traditional Nativity elements with captivating visuals and classic holiday customs to capture the hearts and minds of readers during the Christmas season.