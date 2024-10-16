Author Sarah Middleton’s New Book "‘Twas A Night Like No Other" is a Heartwarming Take on the Nativity Story That Draws on Different Elements of the Christmas Traditions
Recent release ‘Twas A Night Like No Other from Covenant Books author Sarah Middleton and illustrator Gary Middleton offers a charming retelling of the birth of Jesus, told by a surprise storyteller. This enchanting book blends traditional Nativity elements with captivating visuals and classic holiday customs to capture the hearts and minds of readers during the Christmas season.
Berryton, KS, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Middleton and illustrator Gary Middleton, who live together in Kansas with their two fur-children and love spending time with their human children and grandchildren, have completed their new book, ‘Twas A Night Like No Other: an adorable and fresh retelling of the Nativity story, enriched with delightful animals, endearing illustrations, and a unique twist.
“Staying true to the traditional story of the birth of Jesus, ‘Twas A Night Like No Other adds delightful animals, sweet illustrations, and a surprise storyteller!” writes Sarah. “Melding all elements into the beloved story of the first Christmas, ‘Twas A Night Like No Other will leave the hearts of both young and old smiling with that warm and fuzzy feeling of childhood Christmas.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sarah Middleton and Gary Middleton’s new book is designed to be a cherished addition to any holiday collection, offering readers a chance to experience the Nativity story in a new and heartwarming way. With vibrant artwork and a touching narrative, ‘Twas A Night Like No Other perfectly captures the magic of Christmas, ensuring a memorable reading experience for the entire family.
Readers can purchase ‘Twas A Night Like No Other at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
