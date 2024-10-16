Author Margaret Ann Parker Naylor’s New Book, “Hope of the Nations: A Soldier's Tales Book Series: Book Two,” Exploring America’s Role in Fulfilling Biblical Prophecies
Recent release “Hope of the Nations: A Soldier's Tales Book Series: Book Two” from Covenant Books author Margaret Ann Parker Naylor is a compelling exploration of America's impact on global hope and freedom, offering a powerful reflection on faith, courage, and the Second Coming of Jesus Christ as the ultimate hope for all nations.
Abilene, TX, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Margaret Ann Parker Naylor, a retired master sergeant and a disabled veteran who served for twenty years in the US Air Force, has completed her new book, “Hope of the Nations: A Soldier's Tales Book Series: Book Two”: a thought-provoking novel that delves deeper into America's pivotal role in global hope and prophecy, narrated through the eyes of a fallen patriot from the American Revolutionary War.
After serving in both the Vietnam War and the Gulf War, author Margaret Ann Parker Naylor retired from the military and continued her affiliation with the armed forces by working in civil service. She holds a master’s degree in psychology and is an ardent student of Bible prophecy. Margaret is married and has a son and two grandchildren. Her values are based on her love of God, family, and country, and patriotism and Judeo-Christian values, the foundation of American democracy, are very important to her.
“‘Hope of the Nations’ is the continuing story of America’s greatness as the hope of hundreds of nations and millions of people for safety, security, prosperity, and freedom from oppression,” writes Margaret. “These stories of faith, hope, love, and courage are ripped from today’s headlines and show the fulfillment of Bible prophecies taking place in these last days, or end times. The stories are told by an American patriot who died at the Battle of Bunker Hill in the American Revolutionary War while fighting for freedom. They depict our faith in God and the Second Coming of Jesus Christ as the true hope of all nations!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Margaret Ann Parker Naylor’s new book serves as a spiritual and historical reflection on the essence of American values and their connection to global hope and redemption. Through the eyes of a fallen patriot, Naylor explores how the foundational principles of faith and freedom continue to resonate in the face of modern challenges and prophecies. Engaging and eye-opening, “Hope of the Nations” masterfully blends historical fact with prophetic insight, offering a compelling read for those interested in the intersection of faith, history, and current events.
Readers can purchase “Hope of the Nations: A Soldier's Tales Book Series: Book Two” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
