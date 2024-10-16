Author Ann Zenti’s New Book, "When My Dad Died" a Touching and Heartfelt Exploration of the Delicate Journey of Grief and Healing Through the Eyes of a Young Girl
Recent release “When My Dad Died” from Page Publishing author Ann Zenti is a compelling tale that centers around a young girl grappling with the loss of her father. Throughout her journey, she experiences a range of emotions that accompany her grief, and eventually discovers the transformative power of love, family, and cherishing her memories with him.
Waukee, IA, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ann Zenti, an elementary special education teacher in Des Moines, Iowa, has completed her new book, “When My Dad Died”: an adorable story of learning to live with grief that follows a young girl who is confused by her emotions following the loss of her father, and learns to navigate her grief with her mother, demonstrating the healing power of connection and understanding.
An educator for twenty-eight years in Arizona and Iowa, author Ann Zenti believes in helping students find their strengths, reach their goals, and persevere through life’s many challenges. Along with teaching academics, she also teaches social-emotional coping strategies and creative problem-solving. Ann’s mission is to help children struggling with loss and remember loved ones through positive memories.
“This book was inspired by the loss of my son in 2021 and the many children that struggle with grief due to losing their father at a young age, including my granddaughter,” shares Zenti. “It was written to relate to the many feelings that are associated with grief and to inspire healing by honoring a loved one’s memory.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ann Zenti’s engaging tale serves as a beacon of comfort and reassurance for young readers facing their own experiences of loss. Through Zenti's compassionate storytelling and vibrant artwork, “When My Dad Died” offers a gentle guide for children to express their emotions and honor the memories of their loved ones.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “When My Dad Died” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
