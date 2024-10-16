Author Nancy Seberiano’s New Book, “The Year I Couldn’t Cry,” Documents a Mother’s Eyewitness Account of Her Daughter’s Brutal Murder and Subsequent Trial
Recent release “The Year I Couldn’t Cry” from Page Publishing author Nancy Seberiano is a raw and emotional account of a mother dealing with the unthinkable tragedy of losing her daughter in a brutal murder.
West Salem, OH, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nancy Seberiano, a mother of three daughters and a son and a grandmother of nine grandchildren, has completed her new book, “The Year I Couldn’t Cry”: a gripping and potent book that takes readers into the world of the author’s grief.
Author Nancy Seberiano was a forty-five-year-old bartender at the time of her daughter Babe’s death. She has since moved to the Amish countryside and spent the last twenty years in a more peaceful atmosphere. She volunteered at the local food pantry and newspaper, was a caregiver for her mother before her passing, and even did a stint on the village council. Nancy loves to cook, sew, and paint in her spare time.
Nancy has always been a believer, and her faith in God has been her only saving grace through many difficult times in her life.
Seberiano writes, “I came home about midnight, Friday (February, 8, 2002). There were four police cars surrounding my house. My daughter, Babe, lived in the lower half of the house, and I lived in the upper half. I pulled into the driveway; the police, of course, asked who I was. I told them that I lived upstairs, gave them my name, and said that my daughter lived downstairs. The officer asked if I knew where my daughter was. I told him that I had just gotten off work and had not seen her since Monday (February, 4, 2002).”
Published by Page Publishing, Nancy Seberiano’s heart-wrenching work follows the author gaining custody of the two infant children and attending four other funerals in less than a year.
Readers who wish to experience this haunting work can purchase "The Year I Couldn't Cry" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
