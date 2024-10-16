Author Ankh Unum’s New Book, “The X Formator's Book of Life,” Explores the Interplay of Love, Life, and Universal Truths Through an Alien’s Perspective

Recent release “The X Formator's Book of Life” from Page Publishing author Ankh Unum presents a mesmerizing narrative that combines elements of different areas of academic thought, human philosophy, and spirituality as an alien embarks on a unique and thought-provoking journey to better understand the Earth and mankind’s ways.