Author Ankh Unum’s New Book, “The X Formator's Book of Life,” Explores the Interplay of Love, Life, and Universal Truths Through an Alien’s Perspective
Recent release “The X Formator's Book of Life” from Page Publishing author Ankh Unum presents a mesmerizing narrative that combines elements of different areas of academic thought, human philosophy, and spirituality as an alien embarks on a unique and thought-provoking journey to better understand the Earth and mankind’s ways.
New York, NY, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ankh Unum, a champion of freedom with a serious interest in diversity and history who serves his community, his family, his city, and most importantly, his God, has completed his new book, “The X Formator's Book of Life”: a groundbreaking novel that takes readers on an extraordinary journey through dimensions and philosophies, exploring the profound connections between love, life, and the cosmos from the unique perspective of an alien explorer.
“A person’s perspective can determine their reality while many different perspectives make up the universe we are in,” writes Unum. “An alien had a vantage point of his own as he made his way to Earth. Seeing all that he could see, he learned that the most precious thing on Earth is the energy we call the emotion, love, and the products of that energy, life.
“As the alien makes his way into the light, he finds that life is delicate while love is as strong as a diamond rock. Inspired by his settle exposure to theosophy, philosophy, spirituality, biology, and algebra, the alien goes on an adventure that leads him through many different dimensions as he finds for himself the wealth of the goddess Gaia.
“Many may find the darkness to be uncomfortable while this alien race cherishes the darkness as the backdrop of manifestations. While on Earth, the x formator discovers and explores light within light, which is bonded by a love that hosts the epitome of life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ankh Unum’s enthralling tale offers a unique reading experience of philosophical depth that is expertly balanced by a captivating adventure that traverses the boundaries of time and space. Weaving together rich themes of existential inquiry and cosmic exploration, Unum’s novel is an exploration of the profound truths that bind humanity, and challenges readers to see beyond the surface and appreciate the deeper connections that define their existence.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The X Formator's Book of Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“A person’s perspective can determine their reality while many different perspectives make up the universe we are in,” writes Unum. “An alien had a vantage point of his own as he made his way to Earth. Seeing all that he could see, he learned that the most precious thing on Earth is the energy we call the emotion, love, and the products of that energy, life.
“As the alien makes his way into the light, he finds that life is delicate while love is as strong as a diamond rock. Inspired by his settle exposure to theosophy, philosophy, spirituality, biology, and algebra, the alien goes on an adventure that leads him through many different dimensions as he finds for himself the wealth of the goddess Gaia.
“Many may find the darkness to be uncomfortable while this alien race cherishes the darkness as the backdrop of manifestations. While on Earth, the x formator discovers and explores light within light, which is bonded by a love that hosts the epitome of life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ankh Unum’s enthralling tale offers a unique reading experience of philosophical depth that is expertly balanced by a captivating adventure that traverses the boundaries of time and space. Weaving together rich themes of existential inquiry and cosmic exploration, Unum’s novel is an exploration of the profound truths that bind humanity, and challenges readers to see beyond the surface and appreciate the deeper connections that define their existence.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The X Formator's Book of Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories