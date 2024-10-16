Alison Taylor’s New Book “The Great Turkey Chase” is a Hilarious and Heartwarming Thanksgiving Story of Family, Fun, and a Canine Turkey Thief on the Loose
McKinney, TX, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alison Taylor, a mother of two grown boys and three Labs who works as an occupational therapist and certified hand therapist, lecturing nationally and internationally in the therapy world, has completed her most recent book “The Great Turkey Chase”: a charming tale that captures the excitement and chaos that ensues when a crafty dog decides to make a daring dash with the family turkey, turning a festive Thanksgiving gathering into a hilarious chase.
“Thanksgiving is always exciting when family comes over until things go awry!” writes Alison. “‘The Great Turkey Chase’ is a fast-furious feast of fun. What happens when the crafty old dog takes the opportunity to swipe the turkey and make a run for it? The whole family joins in the chase. See who wins the race and claims the turkey for themselves! A wonderful book to read every Thanksgiving.”
Published by Fulton Books, Alison Taylor’s book is an engaging read that promises to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages with its thrilling narrative and vibrant artwork. As families gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, “The Great Turkey Chase” is sure to become a beloved addition to their seasonal reading list, making it the perfect gift for those looking to add a little extra joy and hilarity to their holiday celebrations.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Great Turkey Chase” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories