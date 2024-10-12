Stephan Piscano, Managing Partner for Heritage Inn & Suites Makes Hotel Available for Hurricane Victims in NC
Heritage Inn & Suites located in Manchester, KY is making rooms available for hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina.
Manchester, KY, October 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stephan Piscano operator of the Heritage Inn & Suites hotel located in Manchester, Kentucky is announcing support for hurricane victims in North Carolina. The hotel will be giving up-to 2 weeks free lodging to victims of the hurricane from the state of North Carolina that need lodging during the reconstruction/rebuilding process.
"This one really hit home for me. I have a lot of family and friends throughout the south, and this hurricane depending on the day threatened almost everyone I am affiliated with all throughout the southeast before ultimately devestating regions in North Carolina, and we want to offer our support however we can," Piscano said.
The hotel will make 20 rooms available in October and November to all guests providing a valid North Carolina ID subject to availability at no cost to the traveler for the first 2 weeks, and longer stays can be arranged as needed or with additional government support if it is provided at some point.
Manchester Kentucky is located roughly 3 hours driving time from Banner Elk, NC and Heritage inn and suites is the only operating hotel in the city of Manchester, Kentucky.
Piscano welcomes the opportunity to work with other charities providing support for victims of Hurricane Helene to help arrange transportation to the hotel.
"We have reached out to some great charities that we support and are hoping to find a strategic partner to help get those in need from North Carolina, to Kentucky and our hotel," said Piscano.
Anyone who can provide assistance in partnering in this venture please contact Stephan Piscano to make arrangements and coordinate the victim transportation.
The heritage inn and suites website can be found here: https://www.manchesterheritageinnsuites.us/
Stephan Piscano can be reached for comment emailing Stephan@stephanpiscano.com
Stephan Piscano
661-678-5436
https://www.stephanpiscanocharities.com/
@VacationWealthPartners
