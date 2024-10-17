Author Jimmy Saldana’s New Book, "Chemical Man," is a Compelling Memoir That Shares the Author’s Experiences with the Military and Battling Cancer
Recent release “Chemical Man” from Page Publishing author Jimmy Saldana offers personal and thoughtful insight into the author’s military career and treatment for lymphoma, highlighting the toll cancer treatment takes on one’s mind and body.
Ontario, CA, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jimmy Saldana has completed his new book, “Chemical Man”: an eye-opening memoir that follows the author’s journey through the military and then dealing with a lymphoma diagnosis.
Author Jimmy Saldana writes, “I’ve been through multiple painkillers: tramadol, norco, oxycodone, vicodin, codeine, etc. If it kills the pain, I’m in the game. The only one that didn’t have bad physical side effects was the marijuana—smoke or pills. I’ve gone through chemo and radiation. They didn’t get it all, so I go through infusions every two months of a light form of chemo for two years as a preventive med to keep it in check. I’ve been doing this for over a year since the last radiation treatment. Since all this started, I’ve experienced headaches, severe body pain and dizziness, blurred vision, confusion, forgetfulness, to include diarrhea, lack of appetite, and nausea. I haven’t had a full night’s sleep since I don’t know when.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jimmy Saldana’s is a raw, authentic look into the experience of dealing with cancer.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase “Chemical Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
