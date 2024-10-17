Author Prophetess Evangelist Godient A. Kelly-Derbigney’s New Book, "Breaking the Cycle," is a Transformative Tale of Faith, Forgiveness, and Spiritual Growth
Recent release “Breaking the Cycle: A Journey to My Breakthrough” from Covenant Books author Prophetess Evangelist Godient A. Kelly-Derbigney shares a profound testimony of overcoming personal and spiritual challenges, offering readers powerful insights on letting go, embracing faith, and discovering the transformative power of forgiveness.
Katy, TX, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Prophetess Evangelist Godient A. Kelly-Derbigney, a loving mother of two who was called on to minister, and utilized her writing skills to minister to people all over the world, has completed her new book, “Breaking the Cycle: A Journey to My Breakthrough”: an inspiring and heartfelt work that chronicles the author’s personal journey through hardship and spiritual growth, offering readers a roadmap to their own breakthroughs and transformation.
In “Breaking the Cycle,” Kelly-Derbigney reflects on a series of significant events shared with her mother that led to her profound spiritual awakening. Candid and deeply personal, the author invites readers to explore how divine intervention and personal resilience enabled her to mature spiritually and ultimately find her true purpose. Through her testimony, Kelly-Derbigney aims to guide readers toward releasing burdens and allowing God to take control of their lives.
“‘Breaking the Cycle: A Journey to My Breakthrough’ entails a series of events my mother and I have endured that led me to my spiritual breakthrough,” writes the author. “God had His hand over my life, and it allowed me to mature spiritually. My testimony will reach and teach the readers how to let go and let God take over your life. I was blessed with a God-given name, and it showed me what my purpose in life required. The readers will understand the power of forgiveness and how it breaks a chain that keeps you linked to your oppressor.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Prophetess Evangelist Godient A. Kelly-Derbigney’s new book is not just a personal narrative but a guide for anyone seeking to be free from the cycles of pain and limitation in their own lives. By offering practical advice on how to surrender control, embrace divine guidance, and practice forgiveness, “Breaking the Cycle” is a valuable resource for those seeking spiritual enlightenment and personal growth, providing encouragement to step into a more fulfilled and purposeful life.
Readers can purchase “Breaking the Cycle: A Journey to My Breakthrough” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
