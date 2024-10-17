Author Prophetess Evangelist Godient A. Kelly-Derbigney’s New Book, "Breaking the Cycle," is a Transformative Tale of Faith, Forgiveness, and Spiritual Growth

Recent release “Breaking the Cycle: A Journey to My Breakthrough” from Covenant Books author Prophetess Evangelist Godient A. Kelly-Derbigney shares a profound testimony of overcoming personal and spiritual challenges, offering readers powerful insights on letting go, embracing faith, and discovering the transformative power of forgiveness.