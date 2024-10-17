Author Lorraine McCullough-Brown’s New Book, “Who Are the Christians in the Church? How Do You Know?” is a Thought-Provoking Book Exploring Christian Identity

Recent release “Who Are the Christians in the Church? How Do You Know?” from Covenant Books author Lorraine McCullough-Brown delves into the complexities of Christian identity and the disparity between teachings and real-life behaviors, offering readers a thought-provoking analysis of true Christian values based on the author’s personal observations of her own church community.