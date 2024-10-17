Author Lorraine McCullough-Brown’s New Book, “Who Are the Christians in the Church? How Do You Know?” is a Thought-Provoking Book Exploring Christian Identity
Recent release “Who Are the Christians in the Church? How Do You Know?” from Covenant Books author Lorraine McCullough-Brown delves into the complexities of Christian identity and the disparity between teachings and real-life behaviors, offering readers a thought-provoking analysis of true Christian values based on the author’s personal observations of her own church community.
Monroe, NC, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lorraine McCullough-Brown, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who studied sociology at North Carolina Central University in Durham, has completed her new book, “Who Are the Christians in the Church? How Do You Know?”: a compelling and introspective work that addresses the gap between the Christian teachings individuals are often exposed to and the reality of their experiences within church communities.
“I was inspired to write this book, ‘Who Are the Christians in the Church? How Do You Know?’ because all my life I have been taught and preached about what is expected of a Christian,” writes Lorraine. “Even as a child until the present, what I was taught and witnessed doesn’t match, even now.”
The author continues, “For years, I struggled with how comfortable people can be with intentionally hurting others and how they use power as a source of support for their actions.
“Writing this book was a form of therapy for me. Years ago, I started to write a book, and I had a very close friend read it, and they said, ‘This isn’t you.’ So I put it aside. I wasn’t comfortable talking about me or what I have faced in life. I have been so disappointed with some actions I experienced with Christians.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lorraine McCullough-Brown’s new book provides a profound examination of the characteristics that define true Christian behavior versus the discrepancies observed in practice, inviting readers to reevaluate their own beliefs and the authenticity of their faith communities. Engaging and candid, “Who Are the Christians in the Church? How Do You Know?” is a significant contribution to the ongoing conversation about faith, integrity, and the genuine essence of Christian living.
Readers can purchase “Who Are the Christians in the Church? How Do You Know?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
