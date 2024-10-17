Author Linda Simpson’s New Book, "I Am a Girl," is a Heartwarming Story of a Young Girl Who Loves Being a Girl and Celebrates Everything That Girlhood Entails
Recent release “I Am a Girl” from Covenant Books author Linda Simpson is an empowering narrative that centers around a young girl who embraces her identity with joy and confidence. Celebrating the simple pleasures of being a girl and recognizing how perfectly God made her, “I Am a Girl” the book also addresses societal perceptions of special needs, affirming Sienna’s inherent value and self-worth.
Raleigh, NC, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Linda Simpson, a graduate of Shaw University and a member of the Carolina African American Writers’ Collective, as well as a loving mother of two and grandmother of four, has completed her new book, “I Am a Girl”: a touching and affirming story that centers on a young girl who embraces her identity with pride, celebrating the unique aspects of being a girl while recognizing her worth as a creation made in the image of God.
“A young girl acknowledging she is a girl and likes being a girl,” writes Simpson. “She enjoys the little things that identify her as a girl. This girl does not feel the need to question her gender identity.
“This girl explains how society identifies her as ‘special needs.’ She understands she is made in the image of God. She is perfect the way she is.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Linda Simpson’s new book is designed to resonate with readers of all ages, offering a message of self-love, acceptance, and divine affirmation. By showcasing Sienna’s positive outlook on her identity and her place in the world, “I Am a Girl” provides an uplifting reminder of the beauty and worth inherent in every individual, regardless of societal labels or the perceptions of others.
Readers can purchase “I Am a Girl” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“A young girl acknowledging she is a girl and likes being a girl,” writes Simpson. “She enjoys the little things that identify her as a girl. This girl does not feel the need to question her gender identity.
“This girl explains how society identifies her as ‘special needs.’ She understands she is made in the image of God. She is perfect the way she is.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Linda Simpson’s new book is designed to resonate with readers of all ages, offering a message of self-love, acceptance, and divine affirmation. By showcasing Sienna’s positive outlook on her identity and her place in the world, “I Am a Girl” provides an uplifting reminder of the beauty and worth inherent in every individual, regardless of societal labels or the perceptions of others.
Readers can purchase “I Am a Girl” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories