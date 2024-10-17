Author Linda Simpson’s New Book, "I Am a Girl," is a Heartwarming Story of a Young Girl Who Loves Being a Girl and Celebrates Everything That Girlhood Entails

Recent release “I Am a Girl” from Covenant Books author Linda Simpson is an empowering narrative that centers around a young girl who embraces her identity with joy and confidence. Celebrating the simple pleasures of being a girl and recognizing how perfectly God made her, “I Am a Girl” the book also addresses societal perceptions of special needs, affirming Sienna’s inherent value and self-worth.