Author Danielle S. Glisper’s New Book, "When Papa Forgets His Birthday," is a Touching New Book Offering Comfort and Understanding for Families Affected by Alzheimer’s

Recent release “When Papa Forgets His Birthday” from Covenant Books author Danielle S. Glisper is a heartfelt tale designed to help children navigate the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease within their families. Through her story, Glisper illustrates how, despite the difficulties of witnessing memory loss in loved ones, cherished memories remain alive to provide comfort and connection.