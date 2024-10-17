Author Danielle S. Glisper’s New Book, "When Papa Forgets His Birthday," is a Touching New Book Offering Comfort and Understanding for Families Affected by Alzheimer’s
Recent release “When Papa Forgets His Birthday” from Covenant Books author Danielle S. Glisper is a heartfelt tale designed to help children navigate the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease within their families. Through her story, Glisper illustrates how, despite the difficulties of witnessing memory loss in loved ones, cherished memories remain alive to provide comfort and connection.
Ferris, TX, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Danielle S. Glisper, who holds a master’s degree from Abilene Christian University, has completed her new book, “When Papa Forgets His Birthday”: a deeply moving tale for young readers that addresses the impact of Alzheimer’s disease on families, particularly focusing on how children and grandchildren can cope with the emotional challenges of seeing their loved ones struggling with memory loss.
“Alzheimer’s is a disease that affects everyone in the family, including children and grandchildren,” writes Glisper. “‘When Papa Forgets…’ is a three-part series that shows children that while it may be difficult to witness our parents or grandparents struggling with memory loss, we can quickly find comfort with the memories that we have with them in our hearts.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Danielle S. Glisper’s new book came about when the author turned to writing as a way to cope with her grief after her grandfather passed away from Alzheimer’s disease. Through sharing her “When Papa Forgets…” series, Glisper hopes to show children some of the effects of Alzheimer’s and Dementia, and how to deal with the gradual loss of someone prominent in their lives.
Readers can purchase “When Papa Forgets His Birthday” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
