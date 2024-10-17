Author Richard D. Colton’s New Book, "A Story by Tommy," is a Charming Children’s Story That Highlights the Many Small Wonders of Early Childhood
Recent release “A Story by Tommy” from Covenant Books author Richard D. Colton is a charming children’s story that invites readers to view the world through the eyes of a curious and opinionated three-year-old.
Indianapolis, IN, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Richard D. Colton has completed his new book, “A Story by Tommy”: an engaging children’s story that follows three-year-old Tommy as he introduces readers to things in his life that are both familiar and new. Young children will find in Tommy someone who is sharing with them the small wonders of early childhood.
Author Richard D. Colton works in the transportation industry and, in the past, has been an amateur actor and poet. He lives in Indianapolis, Indiana, with his wife, Kathy.
Colton writes, “There is something funny going on. Mommy and Daddy are too busy to play with me. I even say they can play with my toys, but they say they are too busy. They are putting new colors on the walls and putting new books on the bookshelf on the wall. They got a new toy that’s just like my boo floppy giraffe.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richard D. Colton’s new book features vibrant illustrations that help to bring Tommy’s world to life.
Readers can purchase “A Story by Tommy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
