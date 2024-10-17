Author Michael Sharpes’s New Book, "Adventures from Within Raven Wood," is a Captivating Collection of Short Stories Inspired by Family, Imagination, and Real-Life Moment
Recent release “Adventures from Within Raven Wood” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Sharpes is a collection of short stories drawn from true events and whimsical questions that invites readers into a world of imaginative and heartfelt narratives, offering a charming exploration of everyday magic and memorable moments.
Fountain Inn, SC, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Sharpes, who was born and raised in New Zealand and now resides in America with his wife of twenty-two years and their two adoptive children, has completed his new book, “Adventures from Within Raven Wood”: a delightful collection of short stories that blends imagination with real-life experiences, perfectly capturing the essence of wonder and curiosity. This book is a sequel to his first book, “The Adventures of Freddy and Freda” also available now.
“A collection of short stories, inspired by family and the children of Raven Wood and a little bit of my own real life,” writes Sharpes. “Every story I have written was inspired by true events; some are just simple questions being asked.
“There was no house at #132, but there was a letter written to the tooth fairy. I was holding my broken flag when I met the Queen.
“I hope you enjoy reading about some of the happenings in our lives, as much as I enjoyed living them.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Sharpes’s engaging series was inspired by the author’s own two children and their early years playing around their neighborhood. With a colorful cast of characters and vibrant artwork to help bring Sharpes’s tales to life, “Adventures from Within Raven Wood” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers, inviting them to explore the charm and intrigue of ordinary life through the lens of imaginative storytelling.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Adventures from Within Raven Wood” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
