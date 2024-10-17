Katherine Eakle’s New Book, "The Tree House," is a Gripping Thriller That Follows a Family Who Joins a Growing Resistance Amidst Government Tyranny
Danville, CA, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Katherine Eakle, a loving wife and mother as well as a pharmacist, certified flight instructor, and wine growing enthusiast who holds a doctorate in pharmacy from the University of California, San Francisco, has completed her most recent book, “The Tree House” a compelling novel that follows the fascinating journey of Maisy and Tom Holden as they navigate a chilling landscape marked by an evil insurgence spreading across the country forcing them and their family to fight for survival.
“Maisy and Tom Holden and their family have been on the run for months during a hostile government takeover,” writes Eakle. “A sadistic ploy to control the country’s most prominent figures and their constituents has been implemented in the form of a deadly vaccine. While government agents proceed to hunt down the unvaccinated, the Holden family discovers and takes sanctuary in a large tree house. In providing aid to other refugees, they unlock the secrets of their new dwelling and realize this massive compound embedded in a network of trees is meant to house the workings of a rebellion. Together they learn the identity of the elusive dictator pulling all the strings and formulate a plan to free the president and his family from tyranny. While exploring on a large scale what can happen when corruption is given free rein, allowing for a pervasive culture of deception and greed, ‘The Tree House’ also celebrates shared human connection in times of crisis."
Published by Fulton Books, Katherine Eakle’s book masterfully weaves together crime, mystery, and suspense as Maisy and Tom’s fight for survival and freedom unfolds and the truth behind the government’s sinister plot is revealed. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, “The Tree House” is an exhilarating story that promises to keep readers on the edge of their seat and spark conversations about government corruption and overreach, justice, and the strength of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Tree House” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
