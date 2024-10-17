Casey Robinson’s New Book, "Legacy Rising," Follows a Troubled Teen Who Discovers She is from a Superhero-Like World and Must Grapple with Her Newfound Powers
Blairsville, GA, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Casey Robinson, who has been writing since elementary school and currently resides in Northern Georgia with her husband and their dog, has completed her most recent book, “Legacy Rising”: a captivating story that transports readers from the mundane to the extraordinary as they follow the journey of Emre Logan, a young woman whose life is turned upside down when she learns she possesses extraordinary abilities linked to a hidden world.
“She’s a nobody. So why is she suddenly being told that she’s somebody?” writes Robinson. “No parents, in and out of foster homes since she was twelve, Emre Logan has had a rough life. She keeps to herself in school and does her best to stay out of everyone’s way. But then one unfortunate encounter with her tormentor puts her in the sights of five other teens—teens who claim they have answers to the millions of questions Emre has.
“But Emre isn’t expecting them to say she’s from another world, where superhero-like powers are normal. As they begin to help Emre harness her ability and teach her about their world, she realizes everything she believed to be just works of fiction and the imagination is actually true. And her deceased uncle knew it all too.
“Between the mystery surrounding her uncle and her temperamental ability continuing to have a mind of its own, Emre soon realizes that her life will never be the same. She thought her tormentor was all she had to deal with, but when an assassin sets his sights on her, Emre learns someone else views her as a threat. And what do you do with a threat? You neutralize it.
“Someone wants her dead, and the question on Emre’s mind is…why?”
Published by Fulton Books, Casey Robinson’s book offers readers a thrilling ride through an imaginative world, filled with suspense and unexpected twists that will keep the pages turning as Emre uncovers more about her past. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Legacy Rising” promises to keep readers spellbound and on the edge of their seats until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Legacy Rising” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
