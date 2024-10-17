James Williams’s Newly Released "Our Last Day and the Return of Christ" is a Compelling Examination of End-Times Prophecy and Biblical Truth
“Our Last Day and the Return of Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Williams offers a thoughtful and illuminating discussion on end-times prophecy, dispelling common misconceptions within the organized church. Williams delves into biblical texts to reveal a clearer understanding of Christ’s return and the final days.
Tacoma, WA, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Our Last Day and the Return of Christ,” a thought-provoking exploration of biblical prophecy that seeks to uncover truths about the end times and Christ’s return, is the creation of published author, James Williams.
Williams shares, “This book is intended to clear up many of the misconceptions being carried by the organized church for the last two thousand years. Many of these misconceptions have been put into place on purpose. The early Church Fathers felt the need to distance themselves from the Hebrew Bible and changed dates and church traditions to bring about what people understand today. The pages of this book hold the key to understanding the truth about things to come. Have you ever asked yourself or someone else why Jesus says he is coming soon, but it’s been two thousand years? You will find the answer to that question in the pages of this book. You will discover what the book of Daniel was told to 'shut up' is and why he was told to do this. The truth about the last days is simpler than you think, and God’s glorious mystery is now become clear.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Williams’s new book invites readers to reexamine traditional beliefs about the return of Christ and gain deeper insight into biblical prophecies.
Consumers can purchase “Our Last Day and the Return of Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Our Last Day and the Return of Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
