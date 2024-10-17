Maura J. Simmons’s Newly Released “WHERE ARE GOD’S THINGS” is an Engaging Children’s Book That Explores Key Elements of Faith
“WHERE ARE GOD’S THINGS” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maura J. Simmons is a delightful children’s book that encourages young readers to learn about God’s creations through interactive exploration and engagement.
Athol, ID, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “WHERE ARE GOD’S THINGS”: a helpful resource for encouraging young minds to learn about God. “WHERE ARE GOD’S THINGS” is the creation of published author, Maura J. Simmons, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Simmons shares, “Little humans—our babies, our toddlers, early school-age children—or even adults, it doesn’t matter. They all want to feel connected to their parents or the people reading to them. In this precious stage, they are learning to engage and interact with their surroundings.
“In this special time that you spend reading Where Are God’s Things, it is my hope that they learn about God as the Creator and the fun He had creating all these many things for us to enjoy.
“So as you begin the journey through these pages, help them engage by taking their finger and pointing and locating the items on each page. As they grow older, they will have fun teaching you where these things are.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maura J. Simmons’s new book offers a charming and interactive way for young children to connect with their surroundings and learn about God’s creations.
Consumers can purchase “WHERE ARE GOD’S THINGS” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “WHERE ARE GOD’S THINGS,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
