Mcflee’s Newly Released “Keeping My Prayer: A Reflection of Life” is a Moving Collection of Inspirational Poetry and Short Stories
“Keeping My Prayer: A Reflection of Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mcflee is a heartfelt exploration of spiritual growth and divine inspiration, offering readers a powerful perspective on faith and the transformative impact of prayer.
New York, NY, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Keeping My Prayer: A Reflection of Life”: an encouraging collection of personal writings meant to showcase a connection with God. “Keeping My Prayer: A Reflection of Life” is the creation of published author, Mcflee, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who was born and raised in Columbia, South Carolina.
Mcflee shares, “To all my readers, I want to take a moment to thank you all for taking the time to read my book, which is called Keeping My Prayer: A Refection in Life. All my words are an inspiration from God because I could always feel His present in my life. My book was written to uplift people’s lives in a positive way.
“Mixed between poems and short stories with positive messages in them, and making sure God’s presence is in each and every one of them. He really got my attention between the age of twenty-nine through thirty-five because it was the time when He started changing the direction of my life.
“One of the most important things I want my readers to feel is that prayer is the key to everything. It’s the thing that opens up the door and keeps it open. I want my readers to know the only way to really trust God is to spend time with Him because if we don’t spend time with Him, you will never fully trust Him. I hope you enjoy reading the book and hope it touches your life in a positive and spiritual way. Thanks! God loves you, and I love you all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mcflee’s new book offers a thoughtful and spiritually enriching perspective on faith and personal growth.
Consumers can purchase “Keeping My Prayer: A Reflection of Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Keeping My Prayer: A Reflection of Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
