David Lee Keller’s Newly Released “Father/Son God’s Word Are One” is a Thought-Provoking and Spiritually Grounding Work

“Father/Son God’s Word Are One: Truth that can only come from the Father/Son alone and not man! Man brings a multitude of error!” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Lee Keller is an insightful exploration of the need for Christians to deepen their relationship with God, focusing on living a Christ-centered life and obeying God’s commandments.