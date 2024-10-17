David Lee Keller’s Newly Released “Father/Son God’s Word Are One” is a Thought-Provoking and Spiritually Grounding Work
“Father/Son God’s Word Are One: Truth that can only come from the Father/Son alone and not man! Man brings a multitude of error!” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Lee Keller is an insightful exploration of the need for Christians to deepen their relationship with God, focusing on living a Christ-centered life and obeying God’s commandments.
Cleveland, TN, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Father/Son God’s Word Are One: Truth that can only come from the Father/Son alone and not man! Man brings a multitude of error!” a compelling and faith-driven exploration of spiritual truth and Christian living, is the creation of published author, David Lee Keller.
Keller shares, “To fear God, you must first believe there is a God. To keep God’s commandments, you must first have a love to know God’s heart and His will for all people. Only then with love for God and love for your neighbor will you have a heart to keep God’s commandments. Place your faith and your trust in the spoken words of the Father/Son.
“Many Christians seem to focused on what they see as a faith requirement for salvation and go no further. They don’t see a need to love God nor to walk in His ways, no need to imitate Christ. The Father and Son yearn for a relationship through this life and the next. Don’t worry about salvation after death; pursue a walk with God in the present, and do your best to imitate Christ in this life. Peace, joy, and happiness is in the walk with the Creator today. In that walk with the Father/Son, trials will continue to come, but now, you will have a strong hand at your side. And that strong hand will carry you through this life and the next!
“May you have a love and a joy to please the Creator and the provider of salvation through His Son! May you have a faithfulness that comes from the heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Lee Keller’s new book encourages believers to move beyond a superficial understanding of faith and embrace a deep, loving relationship with God by following His commandments and walking in His ways.
