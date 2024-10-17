Bre Aunna Parnell’s Newly Released “Sex, Soul Ties, and the Word” is a Candid and Insightful Exploration of Sexuality, Intimacy, and Faith
“Sex, Soul Ties, and the Word” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bre Aunna Parnell is a bold and honest discussion about the complexities of sexual desire, the spiritual implications of soul ties, and the guidance provided by scripture in navigating these aspects of life.
Kent, WA, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sex, Soul Ties, and the Word,” a thought-provoking and deeply personal examination of how sexuality and spirituality intersect, is the creation of published author, Bre Aunna Parnell.
Parnell shares, “We were all born with it—the desire for sex, intimacy, and love. God designed all three with you and me in mind, but what is the true meaning of love? When does it become appropriate to have sex with your partner? What does the Word of God say about these things, and how can we possibly pursue purity in a world that promotes the exact opposite?
“I’ve had sex. I’ve got caught up in lust, pornography, masturbation, and even a soul tie, a few of which I’m still battling. I didn’t get it right the first time, and maybe you didn’t either! It’s about time we got real about these 'taboo topics' and turn to God. Sex and lustful addictions are nothing to be ashamed of, but they should be addressed. Let’s talk this out together and finally get it right.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bre Aunna Parnell’s new book is an empowering resource for those looking to understand and overcome sexual struggles through faith.
Consumers can purchase “Sex, Soul Ties, and the Word” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sex, Soul Ties, and the Word,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Parnell shares, “We were all born with it—the desire for sex, intimacy, and love. God designed all three with you and me in mind, but what is the true meaning of love? When does it become appropriate to have sex with your partner? What does the Word of God say about these things, and how can we possibly pursue purity in a world that promotes the exact opposite?
“I’ve had sex. I’ve got caught up in lust, pornography, masturbation, and even a soul tie, a few of which I’m still battling. I didn’t get it right the first time, and maybe you didn’t either! It’s about time we got real about these 'taboo topics' and turn to God. Sex and lustful addictions are nothing to be ashamed of, but they should be addressed. Let’s talk this out together and finally get it right.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bre Aunna Parnell’s new book is an empowering resource for those looking to understand and overcome sexual struggles through faith.
Consumers can purchase “Sex, Soul Ties, and the Word” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sex, Soul Ties, and the Word,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories