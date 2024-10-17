Bre Aunna Parnell’s Newly Released “Sex, Soul Ties, and the Word” is a Candid and Insightful Exploration of Sexuality, Intimacy, and Faith

“Sex, Soul Ties, and the Word” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bre Aunna Parnell is a bold and honest discussion about the complexities of sexual desire, the spiritual implications of soul ties, and the guidance provided by scripture in navigating these aspects of life.