Penny Cox’s Newly Released "To Di For" is an Insightful and Spiritually Enriching Exploration of John 4:14
“To Di For” from Christian Faith Publishing author Penny Cox is a reflective and thought-provoking study of Jesus' encounter with the woman at the well, focusing on themes of redemption, living water, and eternal life.
Chanute, KS, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “To Di For,” an insightful and spiritually enriching exploration of a key biblical figure, is the creation of published author, Penny Cox.
Cox shares, “But whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life. —John 4:14
“Have you ever wondered the importance of John 4:14? Really, why was Jesus speaking to this woman who lied and was an adulteress? What did He mean when He said, 'I can give you living water?' What can this Jesus do for me? How can water give everlasting life? How do you worship in spirit and truth? Do you seriously believe this man named Jesus from over two thousand years ago cares about me? If you have asked yourself any of these questions or any other question surrounding the woman at the well or this small but powerful scripture, then grab hold of a pen and Bible and sit back as we dive into water, where we will thirst no more.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Penny Cox’s new book offers readers an opportunity to reflect on spiritual questions and seek a deeper understanding of faith and redemption through the lens of scripture.
Consumers can purchase “To Di For” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “To Di For,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cox shares, “But whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life. —John 4:14
“Have you ever wondered the importance of John 4:14? Really, why was Jesus speaking to this woman who lied and was an adulteress? What did He mean when He said, 'I can give you living water?' What can this Jesus do for me? How can water give everlasting life? How do you worship in spirit and truth? Do you seriously believe this man named Jesus from over two thousand years ago cares about me? If you have asked yourself any of these questions or any other question surrounding the woman at the well or this small but powerful scripture, then grab hold of a pen and Bible and sit back as we dive into water, where we will thirst no more.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Penny Cox’s new book offers readers an opportunity to reflect on spiritual questions and seek a deeper understanding of faith and redemption through the lens of scripture.
Consumers can purchase “To Di For” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “To Di For,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories