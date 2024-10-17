Author Jon Broderick’s New Book, "Five Miles Deep: The Saga of Marina Victoria," is a Captivating Trilogy Blending Fantasy, Adventure, and Environmental Awareness
Recent release “Five Miles Deep: The Saga of Marina Victoria” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jon Broderick a compelling trilogy that centers around the author’s sister, Marina Victoria, as she embarks on a thrilling journey through the depths of the ocean to confront environmental and social challenges, all while exploring her extraordinary heritage.
Newnen, GA, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jon Broderick, a native of Toledo, Ohio, who holds a master’s degree in screenwriting, has completed his new book, “Five Miles Deep: The Saga of Marina Victoria”: an enthralling trilogy that weaves a rich narrative combining elements of fantasy, adventure, and environmental advocacy, inviting readers to dive deep into a world shaped by both magic and reality.
“Marina Victoria is my sister’s name, and it was also her mother’s name,” writes Broderick. “I never met her mother. She died the same year my father was killed in 1941. Her father married my mother in 1943, and Marina became my sister, and eighty years later, she still is. In 1943, she convinced me she had magical powers. Now that we are both eighty-six years old and still going strong, although at a slower pace, I still believe she has magical powers and made her the star of the books I have written.”
The trilogy opens with “Five Miles Deep,” where Marina’s adventures begin in a mountainous valley ten thousand years before the melting of the ice age. As waters flood the Puerto Rico Trench, Marina’s ancestors build a hidden domed city, undiscovered until the ‘Trieste’ submersible explores the depths in 1960. A romantic storyline emerges as a sailor aboard the submersible falls in love with a local beauty, showcasing Broderick's blend of naval technology, ancient history, and science fiction.
In the second installment, “Tiger Shark Terror,” Marina is dispatched to Brazil as an ambassador to combat a surge in shark attacks threatening tourism and the upcoming Olympic Games. Drawing from his wife Maria’s Brazilian heritage, Broderick explores the complexities of environmental destruction and political corruption that exacerbate the crisis. The narrative not only highlights Marina’s influence over marine life but also delves into the environmental consequences of industrial practices in South America.
The third book, “Totem,” sees Marina retire to Southeast Alaska, where she discovers her ability to communicate with both sea life and local wildlife. As she unravels the mystery surrounding her long-lost niece, Joni—an orphan with her own unusual powers—Marina becomes embroiled in a local conspiracy involving the Alaska Permanent Fund.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jon Broderick’s riveting saga is more than just a fantasy trilogy; it’s a call to action for readers to recognize the impact of environmental issues while celebrating the power of family, heritage, and the human spirit. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Five Miles Deep: The Saga of Marina Victoria” is a must-read for those seeking an adventure filled with magic, rich cultural insights, and pressing social themes.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Five Miles Deep: The Saga of Marina Victoria" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
