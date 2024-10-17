Author Jon Broderick’s New Book, "Five Miles Deep: The Saga of Marina Victoria," is a Captivating Trilogy Blending Fantasy, Adventure, and Environmental Awareness

Recent release “Five Miles Deep: The Saga of Marina Victoria” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jon Broderick a compelling trilogy that centers around the author’s sister, Marina Victoria, as she embarks on a thrilling journey through the depths of the ocean to confront environmental and social challenges, all while exploring her extraordinary heritage.