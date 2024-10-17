Author Gerald Ericksen’s New Book, "Quiet, Please: Fantasies of Golf’s Ki," is a Unique Exploration of Mindfulness and Self-Discovery Through the Mind-Body Connection
Recent release “Quiet, Please: Fantasies of Golf’s Ki” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Gerald Ericksen explores the profound connection between mindfulness and the art of golf. Drawing from his diverse experiences around the globe, Ericksen blends personal anecdotes and Eastern psychological principles to create a narrative that illuminates the path to self-awareness and inner peace.
Northfield, MN, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gerald Ericksen, who, as a professor of psychology, taught meditation techniques as part of a course in Buddhist psychology, has completed his new book, “Quiet, Please: Fantasies of Golf’s Ki”: an insightful work that combines the principles of mindfulness with the timeless game of golf, presenting a unique exploration of the mental and physical elements that define human existence.
“Any intense effort, such as with a bow and arrow, Tai Chi reenactment of nature’s movements, or even swinging a golf club, can be a vehicle for bringing a mindfulness of the mental/physical aggregates of our existence into a clearer focus in the service of crossing a great river of life that, as ancients postulated, separated unwholesomeness from wholesomeness where freedom from suffering awaits,” writes Ericksen. “Realities of what comprises one’s self and the fantasies of others can both be arenas for opening minds to pondering both life’s unexplained mysteries and a path bringing life’s known building blocks under self-control.
“Golf happens to be taken as the outward direction of the path, appreciation of gravity, and the centering of oneself as the underfooting of the path and a glimmer of a calm, alert mind as the destination. The present effort, inspired by actual experiences throughout the world, captures tales ‘outside of the spectator ropes’—some fantasized, some real—that hinted of essential elements of Eastern psychology underlying the aggregates of our existence and self-help aids such as practicing breathing meditation or mindfulness.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Gerald Ericksen’s enlightening work serves as both a meditation on the sport of golf and a guide to understanding the mental and physical aspects of existence, offering a fresh perspective on the game and life itself. Thought-provoking and engaging, “Quiet, Please: Fantasies of Golf’s Ki” is perfect for golf enthusiasts, mindfulness practitioners, and anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of the self through the lens of sport.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Quiet, Please: Fantasies of Golf’s Ki" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
