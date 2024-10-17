Author Gerald Ericksen’s New Book, "Quiet, Please: Fantasies of Golf’s Ki," is a Unique Exploration of Mindfulness and Self-Discovery Through the Mind-Body Connection

Recent release “Quiet, Please: Fantasies of Golf’s Ki” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Gerald Ericksen explores the profound connection between mindfulness and the art of golf. Drawing from his diverse experiences around the globe, Ericksen blends personal anecdotes and Eastern psychological principles to create a narrative that illuminates the path to self-awareness and inner peace.