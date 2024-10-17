Author Brian Jacobowitz’s New Book, "Fountains of Faith," is an Astonishing and Devotional Collection of Spiritual Prose for Readers Looking to Strengthen Their Faith
Recent release “Fountains of Faith” from Covenant Books author Brian Jacobowitz is the manifestation of the Holy Spirit’s work in the author, featuring faith-based poetry that is accessible for all readers who wish to empower their relationship with God.
Moultrie, GA, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brian Jacobowitz, a proud New Yorker who was raised in the Jewish faith, has completed his new book, “Fountains of Faith”: an affirming and enjoyable collection of poems that draw readers in with beautiful rhymes and empowers them with valuable reminders centered on faith.
Through the grace of God, author Brian Jacobowitz was born again, and his life has never been the same. His foundational Jewish faith is important to him, and his faith in Jesus is credited with this book. Though he’s never been a writer, the Holy Spirit poured these poems into his spirit and he simply held the pen. The messages in this book are spirit-filled and Brian takes no credit for them. Only by the movement of the Holy Spirit did these words come to him and this book is the manifestation of that. Brian’s prayer is that readers be blessed and feel the Spirit of God as they read the words he has written.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brian Jacobowitz’s new book was written with the hope of spreading God’s blessing to readers.
Readers can purchase “Fountains of Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
