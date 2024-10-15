RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions Helping Feed Those in Need This Thanksgiving with 13th Annual Food Drive
Real Estate Professionals with RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions are hosting their 13th Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive for local community support organizations in the neighborhoods where they work and live. Help is needed more than ever this year due to the economy and the number of families being served by each of the Food Pantries.
Pittsburgh, PA, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ben Hess, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions and affiliated Agents are spearheading their 13th Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive at each of their three offices. The Food Drive will directly benefit local community support organizations right in the neighborhoods the Agents work and live. RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions Agents share a belief that out of abundance comes sharing and that no one should go hungry.
The North Hills Office of RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions, 1014 Perry Highway, Ross Township, PA 15237, is supporting the North Hills Food Bank. Any donations via check should be made directly payable to the North Hills Food Bank.
The Lawrenceville Office of RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions, 4020 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, is supporting St. Pio of Pietrelcina Food Pantry. Any donations via check should be made directly payable to St. Pio of Pietrelcina Food Pantry.
The West Hills Office of RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions,2000 Cliff Mine Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15275, is supporting the West Hills Food Pantry. Any donations via check should be made directly payable to the West Hills Food Pantry.
Food and Check Donations are being accepted by the Agents from October 16 - November 15, 2024.
Items Currently Needed
Orange, Apple, Grape and Cranberry Juice (32 oz. to 96 oz.) , Cereal – Any and All Kinds, Plain and Flavored Oatmeal, Crackers (Saltines, Wheat Thins, Ritz, Club), Pancake Mix and Syrup, Dry Noodles, Macaroni, Pasta, Rice and Spaghetti, Canned Beef Stew, Chili and Sloppy Joes, Spaghetti Sauce – (28 oz. can), Diced Tomatoes and Tomato Sauce (14 oz.), Soup – (Large Cans – Progresso and Campbell’s), Salad Dressing – Italian, Ranch, Vinaigrette and French. Flour – 1 or 2 lb. size, Sugar – 1 or 2 lb. size, Cooking Oil – (Smaller Bottles), Pie Filling (Apple or Cherry), Jell-O or Pudding, Ensure or Boost, Granola Bars, Individual applesauce and fruit, individual packages of crackers and/or chips, Coffee – Regular and Decaf (Ground – 11 oz size – no whole beans), Toiletries – Pump Hand Soap, Deodorant, Shampoo, Conditioner, Toothbrush/Toothpaste, Bar Soap, Laundry and Regular Dish Detergent – (Not for Dishwasher), Cleaning Supplies (Windex, Comet, Pine Sol, Lysol etc.), Plastic Wrap, Foil, Storage Bags, Kleenex, Toilet Paper, Paper Towels, and Napkins Baby Diaper Wipes, Dog and Cat Food
About RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions:
RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions was founded in 2012 and the affiliated agents consistently rank among the most productive in the industry, averaging more than 12 closed transaction sides per agent in 2023. This productivity makes them among the most productive brokerages in Western PA, as ranked by the Pittsburgh Business Times Annual Book of Lists.
RE/MAX is home to the industry's most trusted real estate agents in the U.S. and Canada, based on the results of an independent survey. Homebuyers and sellers have plenty of choices when deciding who helps them with their real estate transaction, which is often the largest financial decision of their life. Considering the defining qualities of a real estate professional – like trust – can be a helpful differentiator.
According to consumers, RE/MAX agents continue to be voted the most trusted choice. Shoppers have voted RE/MAX as the brand with the #1 Most Trusted Real Estate Agents in the USA and Canada year after year. The industry-leading trust was confirmed by the 2024 BrandSpark® Most Trusted Awards, a consumer-voted awards program that considers the responses of thousands of individuals. BrandSpark International, a market research and consulting firm, teamed up with Newsweek in the U.S. to create and promote the survey and its results.
Culture of Giving Back:
All RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions offices participate in Children’s Miracle Network “Miracle Offices” Program (CMN) where the agents voluntarily donate a portion of their commissions to CMN for the direct benefit of Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. Since 1992, RE/MAX agents have donated more than $200 million to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® – mostly by making donations in their client’s names after each closed transaction - Every dollar stays local.
RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions is a franchise of RE/MAX, LLC, a global real estate organization with more than 140,000 sales associates in 110+ countries.
For more information visit, on the web at:
RealEstateSolutionsPittsburgh.com
RealEstateSolutionsNorthHills.com
RealEstateSolutionsLawrenceville.com
RealEstateSolutionsWestHills.com
and by telephone at 412-366-2900.
Each RE/MAX Office is independently owned and operated.
Contact
Ben Hess
412-366-2900
RealEstateSolutionsPittsburgh.com
