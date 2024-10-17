Author Annalyn J. Rasul’s New Book, "The Forgiveness Quest: A Search for Freedom and Peace," is a Powerful Journey of Healing from Past Trauma and Heartache
Recent release “The Forgiveness Quest: A Search for Freedom and Peace” from Covenant Books author Annalyn J. Rasul is a heartfelt exploration of forgiveness, revealing its transformative power and timeless relevance. Drawing on personal experiences and spiritual insights, Ms. Rasul invites readers to embrace the liberating path of forgiveness, fostering inner peace and spiritual growth.
Glendale, AZ, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Annalyn J. Rasul, a writer, poet, and board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner who has been in the medical field for more than two decades, has completed her new book, “The Forgiveness Quest: A Search for Freedom and Peace”: a compelling read that delves deep into the transformative power of forgiveness, offering a beacon of hope and healing to individuals seeking liberation from resentment and pain.
“‘The Forgiveness Quest’ is based on my personal experiences, insights, and what I have learned from reading self-help books on forgiveness,” writes Annalyn. “This book discusses different views and principles of forgiveness from religious standpoints, great leaders, and authors. Forgiveness is a popular theme in self-help books.
“In this book, I intend to share some of the reads that made my list. The ones that stay with me and speak to my spirit. I hope this quest will help someone find solace and liberate themselves from the chain of unforgiveness.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Annalyn J. Rasul’s new book serves as a poignant reminder of the transformative power of forgiveness in personal and spiritual development. Deeply personal and candid, “The Forgiveness Quest” is not only a guide but also a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the capacity for profound healing through forgiveness.
Readers can purchase “The Forgiveness Quest: A Search for Freedom and Peace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
