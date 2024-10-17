Author Annalyn J. Rasul’s New Book, "The Forgiveness Quest: A Search for Freedom and Peace," is a Powerful Journey of Healing from Past Trauma and Heartache

Recent release “The Forgiveness Quest: A Search for Freedom and Peace” from Covenant Books author Annalyn J. Rasul is a heartfelt exploration of forgiveness, revealing its transformative power and timeless relevance. Drawing on personal experiences and spiritual insights, Ms. Rasul invites readers to embrace the liberating path of forgiveness, fostering inner peace and spiritual growth.