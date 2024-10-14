CarolAnn Tutera Accepts "Most Admired Company" Award on Behalf of SottoPelle® and Tutera Medical®, Honoring Dr. Tutera’s Work in Transforming BHRT
Scottsdale, AZ, October 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CarolAnn Tutera, CEO and founder of SottoPelle® and Tutera Medical®, took home the prestigious Arizona’s Most Admired Companies Award on Thursday, October 3, at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. The 15th annual event brought together Arizona’s most innovative and game-changing business leaders.
Co-founded in 2010 by AZ Business magazine, a publication of AZ Big Media, and BestCompaniesAZ, the gathering celebrates organizations that have made a lasting impact on their corporate culture, leadership, and community.
“The 55 companies in the room tonight have faced down every challenge and risen above it to help Arizona become the economic juggernaut it has become on the national stage,” said AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “Tonight, as we announce the winners and share their stories, you will learn what they are doing to make an impact with their corporate culture, their leadership, and on their communities. Hopefully, you’ll be inspired and adopt some of their best practices.”
SottoPelle® and Tutera Medical®, known for pioneering the use of subcutaneous pellets for bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), were honored for outstanding contributions to Arizona’s economy and healthcare landscape, as well as their innovative approaches to patient care and treatment.
CarolAnn Tutera expressed her gratitude for the recognition: “It’s an honor to be included among such incredible companies. We are passionate about providing patients with the best possible care, and being recognized for our work in this way is truly rewarding. We look forward to continuing to make a positive impact on the health and well-being of our community.”
About SottoPelle®:
SottoPelle® is a leading provider of bio-identical pellet hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) that aims to restore hormonal balance and improve overall well-being. With a legacy of over 250,000 satisfied patients worldwide, SottoPelle® continues to prioritize personalized care and scientific advancements in hormone optimization. For more information about SottoPelle®, visit www.sottopelletherapy.com.
About Tutera Medical®:
Tutera Medical® operates multiple clinics in Arizona, including locations in Scottsdale, Glendale, and Chandler, as a pioneer and leading provider of bioidentical pellet hormone replacement therapy (BHRT). Established by the internationally renowned Dr. Gino Tutera, Tutera Medical® has been a leader in its field, advancing its proprietary SottoPelle® method of hormone pellet therapy for over 40 years. For more information about Tutera Medical®, visit www.tuteramedical.com.
Media Contact: Tracy Beard, tbeard@sphrt.com
