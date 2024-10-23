Air-Weigh On-Board Scales Introduces iWeigh®, with New Micro Display & Innovative App at American Trucking Association Management Conference & Exhibition
Eugene, OR, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Air-Weigh On-Board Scales has announced the launch of its new iWeigh® on-board scale, which will be previewed at the American Trucking Associations’ Management Conference & Exhibition from October 12 to 15 in Nashville, TN. iWeigh® joins the Air-Weigh product line, featuring the innovative iWeigh® app for easy setup and configuration.
Joining LoadMaxx®, BinMaxx®, and QuickWeigh® in the Air-Weigh product line of innovative on-board tractor/trailer scales, iWeigh®. Drivers can view weight readings through an optional micro dash display or the iWeigh® app on compatible smart devices, with Bluetooth® 5.3 enabling seamless data transmission, transmitted over the app itself or via integration with a telematics provider utilizing a J1939 connection.
“The Air-Weigh family of on-board truck scales has a long history of helping truck drivers get on the road more quickly, weigh their loads more accurately and avoid trips to in-ground scales by having a real-time view of the vehicle weight during loading,” said Martin Ambros, CEO of Air-Weigh On-Board Scales. “With iWeigh®, we take the concept to a new level by making use of this outstanding app, as well as the latest version of Bluetooth® and the unique micro-dash display. It will be easier than ever for drivers to set up the scale, receive the transmitted information and view it.”
The iWeigh® scale is built to SAE standards and has an IP67 rating for dust and water. Other features include economical pricing, outside-the-cab mounting, wireless communication, and automatic drop-and-hook detection.
Trucking companies who want to experience the benefits of the iWeigh® scale are encouraged to attend the ATA Management Conference & Exhibition from October 12 - 15 during exhibition hours and visit Air-Weigh at Booth #13093 for a preview of the iWeigh® scale.
Upcoming in-person demonstrations will also be at the United Rentals Supplier Show, the World of Concrete Show, the WWETT Show, ATA Technology & Maintenance Council and Truckload Carriers Association Annual Convention in 2025.
For more information, please reach out to their team at 888-459-3444 or visit their website at www.air-weigh.com.
About Air-Weigh: Since its founding in 1987, Air-Weigh has led the industry with patented, electronic on-board weighing technology. Air-Weigh innovative on-board electronic weighing solutions are known for accuracy and toughness. Featuring a comprehensive product line of scales, Air-Weigh provides solutions for both trucks and trailers with mechanical or air suspensions. With expertise in advanced on-board scale communications, the company offers a complete vehicle weighing system that will help reduce costs, improve efficiency, and maximize profitability. For more information: www.air-weigh.com.
Kimberly Nickelson
541-349-8590
www.air-weigh.com
