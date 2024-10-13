Inherit the Wind at North Coast Repertory Theatre Reading Series
Solana Beach, CA, October 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre Reading Series presents Inherit the Wind. Based on the famous Scopes "Monkey" Trial, this play pits science against faith in a battle over the teaching of evolution in schools.
Inherit the Wind will occur on November 18, 2024 at 7:30pm at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at our website or at the Box Office (858) 481-1055.
The North Coast Repertory Theatre Reading Series will continue in 2025 with:
Jan 27 - The Bald Soprano & The Lesson by Eugène Ionesco
March 24 - You Can't Take It With You by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart
June 23 - Overruled & Village Wooing by George Bernard Shaw
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
