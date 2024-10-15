Industry Leader Unveils New Wine Brand - Prestance
The Debut of a New Napa Valley Red Wine Rooted in Tradition and Excellence
Napa Valley, CA, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a bold new chapter of Napa Valley's rich winemaking tradition, the highly anticipated debut of Prestance, a luxury red wine, is poised to set new standards for excellence. Proprietor David Steinhafel introduces this artisanal wine, blending legacy, innovation and the distinctive character of Napa Valley's world-renowned terroir.
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, Prestance represents Steinhafel's inaugural Napa Valley vintage, following the celebrated acquisition of the popular Temecula-based Wiens Cellars. "Prestance is more than just a wine-it's a reflection of our passion to meticulous craftsmanship and dedication to excellence," says David Steinhafel. "Our vision for Prestance is to encapsulate the essence of Napa Valley, from its illustrious winemaking history to it's unparalleled commitment to quality."
A Red Blend of Distinction
The debut vintage, 2021 Prestance, is a bold yet sophisticated red blend composed of 34% Tannat, 33% Cabernet Sauvignon and 33% Merlot. Aged for 28 months in carefully selected French oak barrels-half new-this wine harmoniously marries intensity with elegance. Expect deep, layered notes of red fruits, blackcurrant and subtle herbaceous undertones, all meticulously crafted to deliver a wine of extraordinary depth and complexity.
Priced at $175 per bottle, this limited-edition release is now available, inviting collectors and enthusiasts alike to experience the commitment to crafting wines that exemplify the best of Napa Valley. "Every decision, from vineyard selection to the aging process, reflects our unyielding dedication to perfection," renowned winemaker Brian Marquez adds. "This inaugural release is a testament to our commitment to excellence and pushing boundaries."
A Name Synonymous with Excellence
The name "Prestance" is derived from the Latin word Praestantia, meaning "excellence" or "preeminence," a fitting title for a wine that celebrates the grandeur of Napa Valley. Each bottle of Prestance is a testament to Steinhafel's pursuit of creating wines that leave an indelible mark on both palate and memory.
Availability and Media Inquiries
The 2021 Prestance Napa Valley Red Blend is available for purchase directly through PrestanceWine.com. For media inquiries please contact Jennifer Dunn at jennifer@amgmediamarketing.com.
About Prestance
Prestance is the passion project of David Steinhafel whose love for wine led him and his father to acquire the established Wiens Cellars. Combining Napa Valley's rich wine tradition with their unique vision and the winemaking prowess of Brian Marquez, Prestance represents their commitment to producing exceptional wines that blend heritage with innovation.
Contact
AMG Media Group, Inc.Contact
Jennifer Dunn
949-701-9029
www.amgmediamarketing.com
