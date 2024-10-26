Southern Maryland Dietitian Expands Team with Five New Providers; New Team Members Enhance Care and Expand Access to Nutritional Services Across Maryland
Southern Maryland Dietitian, a leading provider of nutritional counseling and medical nutrition therapy in the state, is proud to announce the addition of five new highly skilled providers to its growing team. This expansion is part of the practice’s commitment to meeting the increasing demand for personalized and accessible nutrition care throughout the State of Maryland and beyond.
The new providers bring a diverse range of expertise and experience, from clinical nutrition to specialized dietary interventions. Their addition will allow Southern Maryland Dietitian to expand its services, including weight management, chronic disease management, bariatric support, and more.
“Adding these talented providers to our team is a significant step in expanding our ability to serve people throughout the State of Maryland,” said Lisa Hugh, CEO and Founder of Southern Maryland Dietitian. “Their collective expertise will ensure that our patients receive the best possible care tailored to their individual health and nutrition needs.”
The new providers include:
Janelle Hodovic MPH RD LDN CDCES CSOWM – Specializing in diabetes management, weight management, and bariatric care, Janelle brings extensive experience in managing complex nutritional needs.
Michael Mendoza MS CNS LDN – With a focus on men’s health, anti-inflammatory diets, and functional nutrition, Michael is passionate about helping clients develop tailor-made diets that work with their goals and individual lifestyles.
Michela Curti RD LDN – As a multi-lingual dietitian, Michela has spent years supporting a diverse patient population. She provides nutrition counseling in English, Spanish, French, and Italian. She specializes in treating high cholesterol, fertility, osteoporosis, pregnancy, lactation, as well as many other conditions.
Soleil Thiel RD LDN – Specializing in nutrition for bariatric care, weight loss, and patients with gastrointestinal disorders, Soleil will be instrumental in expanding our bariatric nutrition service, offering guidance and support for pre- and post-surgical patients.
Vicky Vrabel, M.Ed RD LDN – An expert in medical nutrition therapy, Vicky provides expert guidance on nutrition intervention for patients with complex medical conditions. Each new provider holds advanced degrees and certifications in their respective fields, ensuring that patients receive the highest standard of care. The team is now accepting new patients and looks forward to helping individuals in the region achieve their health and wellness goals through tailored nutrition plans and support.
About Southern Maryland Dietitian
Southern Maryland Dietitian is a recognized leader in delivering comprehensive nutrition care. Starting as a solo practice in a small office in Charles County, we have grown into a team of 15 dedicated providers and an experienced administrative team.
We serve patients throughout Maryland and beyond. We offer a wide range of personalized nutrition services, available both in-person and via telehealth. By building strong relationships with patients and healthcare partners, we ensure optimal care and support that leads to win-win-win scenarios.
Our Services Include:
Medical Nutrition Therapy
Nutrition Assessment
Body Composition Testing
Insurance Contracting & Billing
Food Sensitivity Testing & Treatment
Specialty Lab Testing
Personal Menu Development
Meal Planning
Tube Feeding Assessment & Management
Menu Development for Facilities, Group Homes, Assisted Living Facilities
Menu Approvals
Public Speaking
Group Classes
Grant Partnerships
Collaboration with Bariatric Surgery Groups
Collaboration with Primary Care Providers
Collaboration with Specialty Care Providers
Consulting & Program Development
Weight Management Programs
Visiting RD's for Group Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Adult Day Care
Workers Compensation
These services are managed by care contracts and are often covered by health insurance. We improve access to high quality, affordable nutrition care.
Our Mission
At Southern Maryland Dietitian, our goal is to use nutrition to help people live better lives. Our team works in person, on location, and remotely. We believe in family first.
We are currently accepting new patients and welcome collaboration with other healthcare providers and other organizations.
Lisa Hugh
240-210-9725
https://SouthernMarylandDietitian.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/southern-maryland-dietitian
https://www.facebook.com/SouthernMarylandDietitian
