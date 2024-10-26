Southern Maryland Dietitian Expands Team with Five New Providers; New Team Members Enhance Care and Expand Access to Nutritional Services Across Maryland

Southern Maryland Dietitian, a leading provider of nutritional counseling and medical nutrition therapy in the state, is proud to announce the addition of five new highly skilled providers to its growing team. This expansion is part of the practice’s commitment to meeting the increasing demand for personalized and accessible nutrition care throughout the State of Maryland and beyond.