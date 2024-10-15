Shaff of Dirty Bakerz Drops "Classic Darts" Featuring Hip-Hop Legend Sadat X
New York, NY, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hip-hop producer Shaff of Dirty Bakerz proudly releases his latest single, “Classic Darts,” a gritty homage to hip-hop’s golden era. Featuring the legendary Sadat X of Brand Nubian, along with powerful verses from Dat Guy Ike and T-Rexz, this track brings unfiltered lyricism back to the forefront. In a world of modern rap, "Classic Darts" is a breath of fresh air, reminding listeners of the genre’s roots and the authenticity of pure, uncut MC skills.
“Classic Darts” brings raw beats and head-nodding rhythm, delivering a barrage of lyrical precision. Each artist’s verse adds a unique layer, combining seamlessly under Shaff’s classic production style, giving old-school hip-hop fans something to celebrate.
About Dirty Bakerz
Dirty Bakerz, led by Shaff, is committed to reviving hip-hop’s timeless qualities of lyricism and storytelling, creating music that speaks to true hip-hop heads. “Classic Darts” is a continuation of this legacy, capturing the spirit of boom bap and the energy of the underground.
For interviews, press inquiries, or more information on Dirty Bakerz and their upcoming projects, please contact werivmm@gmail.com.
“Classic Darts” brings raw beats and head-nodding rhythm, delivering a barrage of lyrical precision. Each artist’s verse adds a unique layer, combining seamlessly under Shaff’s classic production style, giving old-school hip-hop fans something to celebrate.
About Dirty Bakerz
Dirty Bakerz, led by Shaff, is committed to reviving hip-hop’s timeless qualities of lyricism and storytelling, creating music that speaks to true hip-hop heads. “Classic Darts” is a continuation of this legacy, capturing the spirit of boom bap and the energy of the underground.
For interviews, press inquiries, or more information on Dirty Bakerz and their upcoming projects, please contact werivmm@gmail.com.
Contact
IVMMContact
Al Washington
407-300-2850
Al Washington
407-300-2850
Multimedia
Classic Darts feat. Sadat X, Dat Guy Ike, trexz
check out Classic Darts featuring the legendary Sadat X! This one's for the true fans of lyrical mastery and raw beats.
Categories