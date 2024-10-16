Gwen Dickey - The Voice of Rose Royce - EP & Single Release
“This is Gwen Dickey”, featuring four tracks is released on October 18 2024 and marks Gwen Dickey's first solo EP. As the legendary voice of Rose Royce, Gwen has sold millions of records worldwide with classics like the Grammy-winning "Car Wash," "Wishing on a Star," "I'm Going Down," "Love Don’t Live Here Anymore," and many others.
London, United Kingdom, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “If I’m Gonna Be With You” was the last song to be recorded when making the EP in New Orleans, Louisiana. It becomes the first single for everyone to listen and enjoy.
Gwen's signature soulful voice captivates listeners on this collection of beautiful ballads and well-crafted R&B tunes. The EP is a collaboration with producer, songwriter, and guitarist Eric Jackson (who has worked with artists like Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Usher, and Robin Thicke) and songwriter/producer Robert Elijah Storm Daniels (whose credits include Usher, Mary J. Blige, Robin Thicke, and Lil Wayne).
Gwen co-produced and co-wrote all the tracks, with the team crediting Norman Whitfield (Rose Royce, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Gladys Knight) for his invaluable guidance early in their careers.
About Gwen Dickey
Gwen Dickey is one of the finest female vocalists of her generation – she is the voice of Rose Royce who released their first single "Car Wash" in 1976. The single peaked at number one on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and sold over a million copies in United States alone. Rose Royce's debut album Car Wash was released the same year and sold over two million copies worldwide, winning a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack Album in 1977. The album's final single "I'm Going Down, peaked at number 70 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and reached number ten on the R&B singles chart. The group's second album Rose Royce II: In Full Bloom became a platinum-seller in the United States, topped the R&B albums chart, and peaked at number nine on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. The album spawned three successful singles: "Do Your Dance (Part 1)", "It Makes You Feel Like Dancin'," "Ooh Boy," and "Wishing on a Star." The song became an international pop hit and garnered a certified silver certification in the United Kingdom.
In 1978, Rose Royce released their third album Rose Royce III: Strikes Again! which was certified gold in the United States. The album spawned two top-ten R&B singles: "Love Don't Live Here Anymore" and "I'm in Love (And I Love the Feeling)". In 1979, Rose Royce released their fourth album Rose Royce IV: Rainbow Connection, the final album to feature vocals with Gwen.
2024 Update
Gwen was injured in a fall from a ladder at her home in London in 2010. The injury to Gwens spine confined her to a wheelchair but this has not stopped her performing globally to loving audiences. Recently she has been having therapy and has been training to stand. It’s early days and the treatment will take time – but Gwen does not give up. At anything.
EP Track Details
1. With This Love | ISRC: QZYRL2400001 | 04:25
2. Under The Moonlight | ISRC: QZYRL2400002 | 04:20
3. If I’m Gonna Be With You | ISRC: QZYRL2400003 | 03:20
4. Water | ISRC: QZYRL2400004 | 03:43
Single Track Details
If I’m Gonna Be With You | ISRC: QZYRL2400003 | 03:20
All Songs
Date of Release: October 18 2024
Embargo: n/a
Genre: Soul
Lyrics: Gwen Dickey, Robert Louis Daniels, Eric Jackson.
Music: Robert Louis Daniels, Eric Jackson.
Producer: Gwen Dickey, Robert Louis Daniels, Eric Jackson.
Label: Gwen Dickey's Live Music Llc (GDLM)
Publishers: Warner Chappell, Song Trust.
Images and Music Files – WAV / MP3 & Jpg Images
Supplied on demand.
Contact
