Gwen Dickey - The Voice of Rose Royce - EP & Single Release

“This is Gwen Dickey”, featuring four tracks is released on October 18 2024 and marks Gwen Dickey's first solo EP. As the legendary voice of Rose Royce, Gwen has sold millions of records worldwide with classics like the Grammy-winning "Car Wash," "Wishing on a Star," "I'm Going Down," "Love Don’t Live Here Anymore," and many others.