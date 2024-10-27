Metamorphosis: Solo Exhibition by Aggie Armstrong
Toronto, Canada, October 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RevArt is proud to present “Metamorphosis,” a solo exhibition by artist Aggie Armstrong, on view from November 1 to December 14, 2024, at The Village Hive Eglinton. The opening reception will take place on Friday, November 1, from 5 to 8 pm ET.
In Metamorphosis, Armstrong reflects on her 30-plus-year journey as a Filipino immigrant living in Canada. Through her work, she explores the tension between her Filipino heritage and her Canadian identity, posing the question: Is she truly Canadian, or is her core still deeply rooted in her Filipino origins? This inner conflict has intensified since the birth of her daughter, as Armstrong contemplates whether she has passed enough of her Filipino heritage on, or if it is fading with time. As she revisits her memories, she questions whether the passage of time has romanticized her past and blurred the lines of her identity.
Armstrong’s paintings capture these themes of identity and belonging. Her vibrant portraits of women convey strength and confidence through posture, yet their eyes remain obscured, adding an element of mystery. These enigmatic figures invite viewers to uncover their stories, evoking both personal and shared experiences. Armstrong’s art becomes an invitation to participate in one’s own metamorphosis, navigating the complexities of identity and self-perception.
Born in Manila, Armstrong moved to Ontario in 1990 and earned her BA in Fine Arts from Western University. Her work has appeared in collections nationally and internationally, and in 2023, she was commissioned for the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair poster. A dynamic multimedia artist, Armstrong’s cross-cultural experiences are reflected in her bold, vibrant compositions and intricate hand-stitched embroidery.
Tina Brown
(408) 676-6913
https://revart.co
