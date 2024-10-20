FWS-2290 Harnesses Intel Processor N97 for More Powerful Desktop Networking Solutions
AAEON releases its most powerful desktop network platform to date.
Taipei, Taiwan, October 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Leading white box provider AAEON has released the FWS-2290, its most powerful desktop network appliance to date. The FWS-2290 is the first from the company’s Network Security Division to feature Intel® Processor N-series CPUs, with the Intel® Processor N97 being the chosen default processor, but the full Intel® Processor N-series range being supported.
This choice of CPU platform lends the FWS-2290 to use in Unified Threat Management (UTM) and Virtual Private Network (VPN) applications, given its inclusion of integrated security features such Intel® Control-Flow Enforcement Technology (CET), Intel® Advanced Encryption Standard Instructions (AES-NI), and Virtualization Technology for Directed I/O.
It is clear from the product’s I/O that it is well-suited for use in more traditional white box applications, with AAEON having placed a great deal of focus on the FWS-2290’s connectivity. This is evident from the FWS-2290’s four LAN ports, which support Intel® Ethernet Controller I226-V at 2.5GbE speeds, with one pair LAN bypass.
Meanwhile, the FWS-2290’s M.2 3052 B-Key slot provides 5G module support, while also offering 4G/LTE and Wi-Fi support through the slot’s co-layed Mini Card with Push-pin SIM slot. Wi-Fi is also supported through the device’s M.2 2230 E-Key slot, which is co-layed with a further Mini Card. to augment signal strength and range when incorporating said wireless modules, the device houses up to six openings for the installation of external antennas.
For storage, the FWS-2290 offers both a 2.5” HDD Bay for SATA and 32GB of eMMC, with system memory coming in the form of up to 16GB of onboard LPDDR5 to provide greater speed and lower latency for the parallel data processing required by firewall, VPN, and intrusion detection applications without negatively impacting network throughput.
Measuring just 165mm x 92mm x 40mm, the FWS-2290 is consistent with the compact form factors typically seen from AAEON’s desktop network appliance range, despite the greater range of expansion options it has compared to previous releases. The system also comes with a 12V lockable connector for DC power input, as well as a 40W power adapter.
For detailed specifications and ordering information, please visit the FWS-2290 product page on the AAEON website. Alternatively, the product is available for order on the AAEON eShop.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
John Bernard
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
