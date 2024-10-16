Loveforce International Releases a Party Song and a Song About an Important Historical Event
On Friday, October 18, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles by Billy Ray Charles and inRchild respectively.
Santa Clarita, CA, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, October 18, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. The first one is about an important historical event. The second is a party song with a lyrical bite.
The latest Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “The Day Democracy Almost Died”. It is an Indie-Pop genre song. Lyrically, it is about the events that took place at the U.S. Capital in 2021. The song is played in a ballad style and the lyrics are sung emotionally.
The "Drunk As* Song" is a sing-songy, comedic ballad, with a powerful message, "Don't Drink and Drive." It is sung by what sounds like an impaired member of Alvin & the Chipmunks. It is meant to be humorous, and fun to listen to.
“We have two powerful songs this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The inRchild song has a powerful don’t drink and drive message and we wanted to get the historical song out to remind people of an important event, since even now, there are so many denying that it ever happened,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The latest Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “The Day Democracy Almost Died”. It is an Indie-Pop genre song. Lyrically, it is about the events that took place at the U.S. Capital in 2021. The song is played in a ballad style and the lyrics are sung emotionally.
The "Drunk As* Song" is a sing-songy, comedic ballad, with a powerful message, "Don't Drink and Drive." It is sung by what sounds like an impaired member of Alvin & the Chipmunks. It is meant to be humorous, and fun to listen to.
“We have two powerful songs this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The inRchild song has a powerful don’t drink and drive message and we wanted to get the historical song out to remind people of an important event, since even now, there are so many denying that it ever happened,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories