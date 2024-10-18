Dr. John E. Bell’s Newly Released “The Seed of Simeon: Simon of Cyrene” is an Imaginative Blend of Faith, Heritage, and Suspense

“The Seed of Simeon: Simon of Cyrene” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. John E. Bell is captivating exploration of the biblical figure Simon of Cyrene, intertwining elements of science fiction, spirituality, and African cultural richness to reflect on legacy and healing.