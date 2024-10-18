Dr. John E. Bell’s Newly Released “The Seed of Simeon: Simon of Cyrene” is an Imaginative Blend of Faith, Heritage, and Suspense
“The Seed of Simeon: Simon of Cyrene” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. John E. Bell is captivating exploration of the biblical figure Simon of Cyrene, intertwining elements of science fiction, spirituality, and African cultural richness to reflect on legacy and healing.
Oakland, TN, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Seed of Simeon: Simon of Cyrene”: an innovative narrative that brings to life a biblical story with a modern twist. “The Seed of Simeon: Simon of Cyrene” is the creation of published author, Dr. John E. Bell, an accomplished Surgical Podiatrist Physician and Mental Health Counselor, Gulf War US Navy Veteran, and dedicated father.
Dr. Bell shares, “This book is a story about a biblical figure that focuses on the life of Simon of Cyrene and how his life was impacted by his effort to carry the cross to Calvary. Simon is the only person that is recorded in the Bible to touch and have the living blood of Jesus on him from his encounter of carrying the cross of Christ. This book extends the life of Simon of Cyrene into a science fiction narrative of Christian fiction and suspense to see the possible living blood of a relic saint in modern times as a descendant of Simon of Cyrene.
In this magnificent story, there is a descendant that has the relic healing virtue of the Savior’s divine power as a descendant of Simon of Cyrene in her DNA. Courtney is oblivious to her divine gift to the world until miraculous miracles begin to happen instantly throughout the city. The instant cures ignite a race to find this living relic person that embodies the gift of instant healing of any human ailment or disease. Imagine then that government officials and men who will do anything for power and greed try to exploit this gift of healing and ultimate power to cure any disease.
As the story unfolds, readers will be immersed in a world where mystery, scientific imagination, and African cultural richness converge. Dr. Bell’s skillful storytelling invites readers to ponder the implications of a bloodline touched by the divine and the relentless pursuit in the face of a sacred legacy.
This book, The Seed of Simeon: Simon of Cyrene, is not just a thrilling sci-fi adventure; it explores spirituality, heritage, and the enduring impact of one man’s encounter with the extraordinary. Prepare to be enchanted by this unique blend of historical fiction, speculative science, and a touch of African-American excellence.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. John E. Bell’s new book delves into the intersections of faith and modern-day challenges, offering readers both entertainment and inspiration.
Consumers can purchase “The Seed of Simeon: Simon of Cyrene” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Seed of Simeon: Simon of Cyrene”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. John E. Bell’s new book delves into the intersections of faith and modern-day challenges, offering readers both entertainment and inspiration.
